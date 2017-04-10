Another piece of the commercial puzzle has come together for the Five Points neighborhood. This time it’s a coffee house and espresso bar that will be opening on the ground floor of 429 Rhode Island. This is the same building that now houses a pilates and arts studio on the upper floors (see here).
Remedy House is owned and operated by Andrew Trautman (photo left) and Justin Smith. The two say that they are opening a”coffee shop for the community” – one that will feature a full coffee and espresso menu, along with seasonal food, bread and pastries. The first floor will showcase large sliding glass doors that will virtually open the entire interior to the outdoors, creating a feeling that the wrap-around-patio has seamlessly meshed with the interior coffee bar.
Over the years, Andrew has immersed himself in the world of coffee, opening and training at a number of cafés. It has always been his dream to open up his own coffee house. In 2015, he got his first taste, when he launched the Remedy House Mobile Espresso Bar, which was featured on Buffalo Rising. Not only did he have a successful run, servicing events and festivals, he and Justin also set up a test pop up shop at the Five Points corner, which ultimately gave them the confidence to sign on to do business at the brick and mortar location.
Justin comes from the corporate world of finance. He also has an entrepreneurial real estate background. After launching a local real estate start-up called RealtySmith, Justin began to pursue additional creative ways to share his corporate talents. By teaming up with Andrew, he says that he is, once again, helping to fuel the city’s renaissance.
Together, Andrew and Justin feel that they have landed an incredible opportunity, in a neighborhood that has become a focal point of the West Side.
Stay tuned to the happenings at Remedy House by visiting their Facebook page.