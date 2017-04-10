Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Print

Posted in:

Remedy House

2 Comments

Another piece of the commercial puzzle has come together for the Five Points neighborhood. This time it’s a coffee house and espresso bar that will be opening on the ground floor of 429 Rhode Island. This is the same building that now houses a pilates and arts studio on the upper floors (see here).

Remedy House is owned and operated by Andrew Trautman (photo left) and Justin Smith. The two say that they are opening a”coffee shop for the community” – one that will feature a full coffee and espresso menu, along with seasonal food, bread and pastries. The first floor will showcase large sliding glass doors that will virtually open the entire interior to the outdoors, creating a feeling that the wrap-around-patio has seamlessly meshed with the interior coffee bar. 

Over the years, Andrew has immersed himself in the world of coffee, opening and training at a number of cafés. It has always been his dream to open up his own coffee house. In 2015, he got his first taste, when he launched the Remedy House Mobile Espresso Bar, which was featured on Buffalo Rising. Not only did he have a successful run, servicing events and festivals, he and Justin also set up a test pop up shop at the Five Points corner, which ultimately gave them the confidence to sign on to do business at the brick and mortar location.

Justin comes from the corporate world of finance. He also has an entrepreneurial real estate background. After launching a local real estate start-up called RealtySmith, Justin began to pursue additional creative ways to share his corporate talents. By teaming up with Andrew, he says that he is, once again, helping to fuel the city’s renaissance.

Together, Andrew and Justin feel that they have landed an incredible opportunity, in a neighborhood that has become a focal point of the West Side.

Stay tuned to the happenings at Remedy House by visiting their Facebook page.

Tagged with: , , , , ,

Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Written by queenseyes

queenseyes

Newell Nussbaumer is 'queenseyes' - Eyes of the Queen City and Founder of Buffalo Rising. Co-founder Elmwood Avenue Festival of the Arts. Co-founder Powder Keg Festival that built the world's largest ice maze (Guinness Book of World Records). Instigator behind Emerald Beach at the Erie Basin Marina. Co-created Flurrious! winter festival. Co-creator of Rusty Chain Beer. Instigator behind Saturday Artisan Market (SAM) at Canalside. Founder of The Peddler retro and vintage market. Instigator behind Liberty Hound @ Canalside. Throws The Witches Ball at The Hotel @ The Lafayette, and the Madd Tiki Winter Luau. Other projects: Navigetter.

Contact Newell Nussbaumer | Newell@BuffaloRising.com

View All Articles by queenseyes
  • Mr. B

    This building is just steps away from Five Points Bakery and Toast Cafe, so this could seem a bit like saturation — but more choices is always a good thing.

    News like this makes me like living in the Five Points more and more.

    .

  • Alex Morris

    Somebody fix the sidewalk, please!