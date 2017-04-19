Redevelopment of Schoellkpf Icehouse and Powerhouse Proposed

Ontario Specialty Contracting’s South Buffalo Development LLC is seeking to move to the former Buffalo Color site at Elk and Lee streets. The $7 million project involves the renovation of the former Schoellkpf Icehouse and Powerhouse building. Ontario Specialty Contracting is moving from Ganson Street and its former space will be taken over by RiverWorks.

From the project application to the Buffalo Planning Board:

The redevelopment project involves historically restoring and renovating the vacant icehouse building into a mixed use development containing professional offices, two apartments, a flex space for assembly, and other commercial/restaurant uses. The renovation project will be designed within the guidelines of the National Parks Historic Tax Credit program. The project is not listed yet, but we are pursuing a Part 1 and subsequently Part 2 & 3 application for register and renovation under the new name Schoellkopf Icehouse and Powerhouse.

There are currently two buildings on the old Schoellkopf site, one is the original Icehouse, two stories and shorter in stature, and the Powerhouse, which is a single story building with high bays and much taller than the Icehouse. The Powerhouse is situated behind the Icehouse when viewing the property from Lee Street. The original buildings will remain intact, with the Icehouse as our primary focus for the current renovation and construction project.

There will be an enclosure added to the east and south sides of the building interior to create new lobby entrances. The remainder of exterior work to the building will be restoration of deteriorated brick and/or mortar, restoration of existing or installation of new window sills to match existing, new and restored windows, and new doors following the Secretary of Interiors Standards. There will also be new roofing installed entirely over the existing flat roof area. 66 parking spaces will be provided for use by the occupants of the renovated building across the street at address 83 Lee Street, an adjacent property also owned by the developer.

Carmina Wood Morris, D.P.C. is providing civil engineering, architectural design and interior design services. Structural engineering services will be provided by Studio T3 Engineering. Mechanical, Electrical, Plumbing and fire protection services are being provided through JTVaeth Construction via the design-build method.

The Planning Board will consider the project on Monday, Room 901 City Hall at 4 PM.