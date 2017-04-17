Record Store Day is coming up on Saturday, April 22. This is the day that vinyl fans hit up their local independent record shops in search of limited edition releases and specials. It’s a day dedicated to the wonderful world of vinyl, which has made a miraculous comeback since the day that compact discs flooded the market. For a short period of time, record shops disappeared in Buffalo, which was tragic. Today it’s a different story. Today there are record shops all over the city.

“The ‘cool’ record store. It is where you can talk to people who are like you,” said Wayne Coyne of The Flaming Lips. “They look like you, think like you and, most tellingly like the same music as you – the only comparable experience these days would probably be an art museum – an actual place where you can stand and simply be surrounded by your heroes.”

Vinyl collecting has become popular once more, which means that the recording artists are able to ensure that their fans have the ability to listen the the music the way it was intended to be heard. And the fans are once again back to appreciating the music for the sake of the sound, not for the convenience of the listening format.

“I think it’s high time the mentors, big brothers, big sisters, parents, Guardians, and neighborhood ne’er do wells, start taking younger people that look up to them to a real record store and show them what an important part of life music really is,” said Jack White. “I trust no one who hasn’t time for music. What a shame to leave a child, or worse, a generation orphaned from one of life’s great beauties. And to the record stores, artists, labels, dj’s, and journalists; we’re all in this together. Show respect for the tangible music that you’ve dedicated your careers and lives to, and help It from becoming nothing more than disposable digital data.”

To find out what is in store for Record Store Day 2017, click here. The website will direct you to your nearest independent shop, while this link will tune you in to the new releases that are being timed with the special event.

Typically, each of the local record stores features live in-house performances, record signings, and other fabulous fanfare events.