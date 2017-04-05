Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Real Estate Opportunity – 810 Elmwood Avenue

A significant building package on Elmwood Avenue has hit the market. Hastings Cohn Real Estate is representing 810 Elmwood Avenue, which is located across from the Lexington Co-op on Elmwood Avenue. There is also a substantial back building included as part of the sale.

The front building is home to Taste of Siam, which moved from Hertel five years ago. The rear building is home to a successful ‘new to you’ clothing boutique called Second Chic, which has been open in that location for seven years. The two buildings provide 7820 square feet of commercial space.

Both buildings are fully functional and are operating with existing tenants. The building in back does have additional lease space available. There is also a driveway that leads towards the back building. The driveway has been used in the past for restaurant seating and events.

Sale Price: $795,000

Get connected: Alan Hastings | Real Estate Broker | Hastings Cohn Real Estate | 716-886-3325 (office)

