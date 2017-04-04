Rare Mid-century Mini Sky Mansion, Yours For Just $950K

Spring is typically the hottest season for home sales, with a lot of new product coming on the market as people shake off the winter doldrums. Not so in Buffalo these days. Looking through the multiple listings shows Buffalo’s market to be very tight with relatively skimpy inventory being offered. This is especially true for higher end properties and certain neighborhoods like Emwood, Allentown, and Hertel which all remain super hot. Elmwood’s current median listing price is a scorching $484,500!
In this seller’s market it took a bit of searching to find a property worth talking about. An interesting residence that jumped out at me was this one at 751 West Ferry. The property for sale is one of the two ninth floor coop penthouse apartments that perch above the main roof line of this austere mid-century apartment block.
The word penthouse has been watered down in recent years as realtors use it to describe any top floor apartment. This apartment, however, not only boasts a top floor pedigree, but is a penthouse in the truest sense of the word, occupying the roof top with three large terraces and 360 degree views of the city below. There are only a small handful of apartments like this in the entire Buffalo area. You can live here in the sky with spectacular views in every direction and still have a yard right outside your door! If you get tired of your sky terrace you can also enjoy the beautiful hidden garden on terra firma behind the building. All this can be yours if you have a spare million lying around.
The apartment boasts 2 bedrooms, 2 full baths and 1 half bath in 1,759 square feet. I suspect that this floor area does not include the giant terraces which look like they may be bigger than the apartment itself. The 1948 vintage building has long been on of Buffalo’s premier addresses on this premier street.
Here is the realtor’s pitch:
Exquisite penthouse co-op with 360º views of the City, Canada and Niagara Falls. Three large terraces complement the gracious room sizes and condition of this exceptional apartment. Fully applianced updated kitchen with wood cabinets and white cabinetry. Guest suite has updated bath with walk-in shower. Hardwood floors throughout. An exciting opportunity to live in this Delaware District and Elmwood Village at Tudor Plaza. Walking distance to many shops and restaurants.