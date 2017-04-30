Rare Bath and Body – Bath and Body Products Made in Buffalo

Who doesn’t love organic bath and body products? Who doesn’t love purchasing Buffalo made items, and supporting the local economy at the same time. If you’re thinking about how great it would be to readily source wholesome local bath and body products, you’re in luck.

Savannah R. Griffith is the owner of Rare Bath and Body, a business that specializes in three different bath and body collections:

Original Collection – Affordable, beautiful hair care, skin care, bath and body products with the intent of bringing joy to every self-care experience

Oasis Collection – Organic, vegan and totally sustainable 3-step skin care regimen for brighter, more youthful skin

JUNK Soap for Men – Shea butter based skin care products designed for the modern millennial man

Savannah’s philosophy behind the product line is that she uses the healthiest and most natural ingredients, while concentrating on producing as little waste as possible (packaging mainly).

She features vegan options, all natural product options, and unscented “Plain Jane” options (visit her online shop).

My priorities are better ingredients, better skin and hair care, and less waste and impact on the environment.

We caught up with Savannah to discuss her business (founded in 2012), which she runs out of a home studio.

What’s new for 2017?

My business has expanded since the beginning of the year, and my products are now becoming available in subscription boxes and small indie retailers across the country.

Where can your products be found locally?

Locally, my products can be found at Blue Sky Design Supply on Elmwood Ave (she carries my Oasis Collection), and at Salon Elizabeth in Elma, NY (she carries an assortment of my hair care and bath products).

Buffalonians can shop online at www.RareBathandBody.com, and use coupon code FREESHIPPINGUS for free shipping on all orders over $50. Those looking for a more personalized shopping experience can schedule bath and body parties with me. Hostesses and guests receive discounts as well as product trials that allow guests to try products before they buy. Customers who would like to go this route can contact me at Savannah@RareBathandBody.com.

What are some of the changes that you are looking forward to?

The biggest change for 2017 is the availability of new sizes for each product. All products are now available in sample or travel-friendly sizes. Products are also available in larger sizes for customers that prefer to buy in bulk for families or simply as a more cost-effective option. I am also working on a line of organic and vegan products for pets.

This pet-friendly line will be called Malcolm & Maxwell, and I’m aiming for a launch this summer. Customers can follow me on Instagram (@rarebathandbody) to stay tuned for when that product line launches.

www.RareBathandBody.com | Facebook