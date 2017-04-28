Play locally made games and meet the creators at the 2017 Buffalo Game Space Showcase

If you’re not aware of Buffalo Game Space (BGS), you have got some catching up to do. BGS is a located in the Tri-Main Building. It’s a centralized location for artists, musicians, writers, designers and programmers, who come together to develop locally produced video games. The initiative has been a monumental hit, since first launching in Buffalo. BSG offers educational opportunities, mentorship, and equipment resources, for anyone who is determined to enter into this creative realm, or for others who are looking to take their skills to a professional plateau.

On May 13, BGS will be hosting the 2017 Buffalo Game Space Showcase. The event will feature video games and board games created by local talents. Attendees to the event will be able to ‘test drive’ over 25 games. To add to the excitement, the creators of the games will be on hand to discuss the process and demo their work. There will also be cool basket raffles and a cash bar.

“The Showcase is a great way for people to see what’s happening in the game dev scene in and around Buffalo,” says board member Mark Zorn. “The community of developers in WNY is constantly growing and making new things. This event offers the public a chance to meet these creators and experience their games, plus, it makes for a great party. We’re raffling off games, controllers, and donations from local businesses and community members as well. Everyone who came to our first showcase last year had a fantastic time, and we think this one is going to be even better.”

The BGS Showcase

Buffalo Game Space

Tri-Main Building | 2495 Main Street | Ste 454 | Buffalo, New York 14214

Saturday, May 13, 2017

Doors open at 6pm

6 PM – 11 PM

$15 Tickets Available

Tickets are currently on sale for $15 presale (until May 8th), $20 at the door (and online starting May 9th). Each ticket to entry additionally comes with two drink tickets and one free ticket for use in the basket raffle. Additional basket raffle and drink tickets will be available for purchase at the event. Tickets can be purchased online at buffalogamespace.bigcartel.com or directly at Buffalo Game Space. Attendees must be 16 years of age or older, or accompanied by an adult. Additional details can be found at blog.buffalogamespace.com, or see Facebook.