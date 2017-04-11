Who would have ever thought that planting terrariums and imbibing in cocktails would go together so nicely? If this sort of activity sounds of interest to you, then you should know about Plant Nite Buffalo. Plant Nite events are organized by a group of green thumbs who organize cocktail socials at various venues around the city, where the art of planting gnome gardens and succulent sanctuaries in hanging globes or wooden drawers is divulged.
Plant Nite Buffalo encourages people to socialize, learn a craft, and enjoy some drinks at the same time. Similar to Paint Nites (plants instead of paint), Plant Nite provides hands-on inspiration, to show people how to plant miniature gardens that can be brought home at the end of the evening.
So far, there have been a good amount of Plant Nites held throughout the region, and each one appears to draw a healthy number of participants. From the looks of it, these events are incredibly popular. They also give an entirely new meeting to the term ‘beer garden’. In order to check out all past and present Plant Nite events, check out this Facebook page. One of the next events on the horizon takes place at Flying Bison Brewery, but there are plenty to choose from.
Plant Nite ‘Sand Art Planter’
Flying Bison Brewery | 840 Seneca Street | Buffalo, New York 14210
Thursday, April 14, 2017
7 PM – 9 PM
See Facebook event – Be sure to RSVP @ PlantNite.com