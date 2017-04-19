Phoenix Brewery Apartments Wins Preservation Award

The Preservation League of New York State has selected the Phoenix Brewery Apartments on the Medical Campus to receive an award for Excellence in Historic Preservation. The League’s statewide awards program honors notable achievements in retaining, promoting and reusing New York State’s irreplaceable architectural heritage.

“Built in 1888 as a brewery, this building has already risen from the ashes once, when a fire destroyed more than half the structure and it earned its moniker ‘Phoenix Brewery’,” said Jay DiLorenzo, President of the Preservation League. “This project has transformed a vacant building and is the first market-rate residential development in the Buffalo-Niagara Medical Campus neighborhood. Meticulous restoration of the building’s brick and sandstone masonry, replacement of the lost central “crown” of the structure’s cornice, and sensitive interior work earned the approval of the National Park Service and State Historic Preservation Office, facilitating the use of Historic Preservation Tax Credits.”

The project team included Jonathan Morris and Joseph Dorobiala of Carmina Wood Morris; Nick Sinatra, Matt Connors, Cole Hatley, and Tim Spitler of Sinatra and Company Real Estate; Donald Guize, IBC Engineering PC; and Lauri Traynor, Studio T3 Engineering.. The project used State and Federal Historic Preservation Tax Credits.

In 2014, Sinatra and Company Real Estate announced plans for a mixed-use redevelopment of the Phoenix Brewery. The building’s rebirth includes 3,000 square feet of commercial space and thirty-one unique, luxury loft apartments with exposed brick accents, tall ceilings, polished concrete floors and high-end finishes. Containing 15 one-bedroom and 16 two-bedroom units ranging in size from 714 square feet to 1,314 square feet, each has a unique layout and several have second level loft areas.

Carmina Wood Morris, DPC was retained by Sinatra & Co. to design the structure’s reconstruction and restoration, securing Historic Preservation Tax Credits necessary to fund the project’s implementation. Sinatra is donating ten percent of project profits to Say YES Buffalo, a community education collaborative aimed at increasing high school and post-secondary completion rates.

“This recognition is so rewarding because we had several specific challenges to overcome,” said Joe Dorobiala of Carmina Wood Morris. “We’re proud to work with enlightened development partners who allow us to bring forth our special expertise to keep Buffalo’s historic past alive.”

The awards will be presented at the Preservation League’s Awards Ceremony in New York City at 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday, May 10th at the historic New York Yacht Club, 37 West 44th Street.

The complete list of award winners is: Phoenix Brewery Apartments, Buffalo; Beekman Hotel and Residences/Temple Court, New York City; A. Philip Randolph Houses, Phase One, New York City; South Street Seaport Museum: the 1885 sailing ship Wavertree, New York City; Rouge Tomate Chelsea, New York City; Marriott Syracuse Downtown (formerly Hotel Syracuse); Pickens Hall & Opera House, Heuvelton; Argos Inn, Ithaca. Ruth Pierpont, the former Deputy Commissioner for Historic Preservation and the Deputy State Historic Preservation Officer, will be honored for decades of service to the cause of historic preservation in New York State.

“With our annual awards program, the Preservation League explores not just the present, but the future of historic preservation. Many of the 2017 award winners provide valuable examples for others by incorporating energy efficiency techniques, adaptive reuse strategies and use of Federal and State Historic Rehabilitation Tax Credits,” said DiLorenzo. “Each year, we are impressed by the number and variety of laudable nominations, and this year was no exception. We are delighted to celebrate the rebirth of the historic Phoenix Brewery as the Phoenix Brewery Apartments, and to commend all members of the project team for their leadership and vision.”