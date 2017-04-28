People’s Solidarity Climate March – Buffalo/WNY

On Saturday, April 29, WNY Peace Center will be holding the 2017 People’s Solidarity Climate March here in Buffalo (1pm to 3:30pm – Niagara Square).

Aside from a number of other socially charged messages throughout the event, internationally acclaimed Climate Scientist Dr. Michael Mann will speak at 1pm. Mann is one of the most respected figures when it comes to pushing the climate change envelope. He speaks all over the world, and has been highly recognized for his efforts. Other speakers include climate activist Bill Nowak of NY-Geothermal, Agnes Williams (Seneca), and Mayor Brown.

The rally will start with a Gnonyoh – an Indigenous traditional thanks offering (to open and close the event). Participants in the rally can expect to hear from speakers, enjoy some live music (Ismail & Co, with #icantkeepquiet), and a partake in a march to the Erie Basin Marina.

The march intends to parlay the following messages, in hopes of affecting broad sweeping change:

Advance solutions to the climate crisis rooted in racial, social and economic justice, and committed to protecting front-line communities and workers.

Protect our right to clean air, water, land, healthy communities and a world at peace.

Immediately stop attacks on immigrants, communities of color, indigenous and tribal people and lands and workers.

Ensure public funds and investments create good paying jobs that provide a family-sustaining wage and benefits and preserve workers’ rights, including the right to unionize.

Fund investments in our communities, people and environment to transition to a new clean and renewable energy economy that works for all, not an economy that feeds the machinery of war.

Protect our basic rights to a free press, protest and free speech.

Participants are encourage to bring signs to speak to broadcast the following issues: Social, economic, racial and environmental justice.

The WNY Peace Center is organizer with co-sponsors Buffalo Black Lives Matter, Buffalo March for Science, Buffalo Supports Standing Rock Water Protectors, BuffaloResists, Burning Books, Buffalo Anti-Racism Coalition, Citizen Action of WNY, Citizens Climate Lobby, Citizen Coalition for Wildlife & Environment, Crossroads Collective (includes Center for Economic Justice, Open Buffalo, PPG, PUSH, Ujima), GrowWNY, Indigenous Women’s Initiatives, Informed Students Addressing Climate Change (Buff State), Interfaith Climate Justice Community, Interfaith Peace Network, NY-Geo, Pax Christi of WNY, PeaceAction NYS, Peace Education Fund, Riverside-Salem UCC-DC, 1199 SEIU- United Healthcare Workers East, (Niagara) Sierra Club, Stronger Together WNY, Stop The Violence Coalition (incl Lifesavers youth group), Urban Roots and Veggies, WNY Herpetological Society, WNY Coalition of Peace-Justice-Nonviolence Advocates (itself 125 groups), World On Your Plate, and more. A Chevy Volt vehicle will be on hand courtesy of Paddock Chevrolet.

