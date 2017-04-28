Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

People’s Solidarity Climate March – Buffalo/WNY

8 Comments

On Saturday, April 29, WNY Peace Center will be holding the 2017 People’s Solidarity Climate March here in Buffalo (1pm to 3:30pm – Niagara Square).

Aside from a number of other socially charged messages throughout the event, internationally acclaimed Climate Scientist Dr. Michael Mann will speak at 1pm. Mann is one of the most respected figures when it comes to pushing the climate change envelope. He speaks all over the world, and has been highly recognized for his efforts. Other speakers include climate activist Bill Nowak of NY-Geothermal, Agnes Williams (Seneca), and Mayor Brown. 

The rally will start with a Gnonyoh – an Indigenous traditional thanks offering (to open and close the event). Participants in the rally can expect to hear from speakers, enjoy some live music (Ismail & Co, with #icantkeepquiet), and a partake in a march to the Erie Basin Marina. 

The march intends to parlay the following messages, in hopes of affecting broad sweeping change:

  • Advance solutions to the climate crisis rooted in racial, social and economic justice, and committed to protecting front-line communities and workers.
  • Protect our right to clean air, water, land, healthy communities and a world at peace.
  • Immediately stop attacks on immigrants, communities of color, indigenous and tribal people and lands and workers.
  • Ensure public funds and investments create good paying jobs that provide a family-sustaining wage and benefits and preserve workers’ rights, including the right to unionize.
  • Fund investments in our communities, people and environment to transition to a new clean and renewable energy economy that works for all, not an economy that feeds the machinery of war.
  • Protect our basic rights to a free press, protest and free speech.

Participants are encourage to bring signs to speak to broadcast the following issues: Social, economic, racial and environmental justice.

The WNY Peace Center is organizer with co-sponsors Buffalo Black Lives Matter, Buffalo March for Science, Buffalo Supports Standing Rock Water Protectors, BuffaloResists, Burning Books, Buffalo Anti-Racism Coalition, Citizen Action of WNY, Citizens Climate Lobby, Citizen Coalition for Wildlife & Environment, Crossroads Collective (includes Center for Economic Justice, Open Buffalo, PPG, PUSH, Ujima), GrowWNY, Indigenous Women’s Initiatives, Informed Students Addressing Climate Change (Buff State), Interfaith Climate Justice Community, Interfaith Peace Network, NY-Geo, Pax Christi of WNY, PeaceAction NYS, Peace Education Fund, Riverside-Salem UCC-DC, 1199 SEIU- United Healthcare Workers East, (Niagara) Sierra Club, Stronger Together WNY, Stop The Violence Coalition (incl Lifesavers youth group), Urban Roots and Veggies, WNY Herpetological Society, WNY Coalition of Peace-Justice-Nonviolence Advocates (itself 125 groups), World On Your Plate, and more. A Chevy Volt vehicle will be on hand courtesy of Paddock Chevrolet.

See Facebook event

Lead smog image: click

  • rubagreta

    Nice place to meet chicks and dudes if you’re a lefty. Every radical kook organization in one place.

    • nyc_lines

      so clarify again for me what is it about continuously increasing levels of C02 in the atmosphere that doesn’t cause gradual warming of the planet? Oh, it rained in California.. got it!

      • rubagreta

        You don’t get it. They said last year it was a 100% fact that CA was in a permanent drought because of so-called climate change. Wrong! So why should I believe ANYTHING the alarmists tell us?

        • nyc_lines

          Doesn’t change the properties of C02 that is causing gradual warming. And no one should make a predication with 100% certainty about permanent weather patterns. Other than popular media, can you point to a scientific journal article that claimed that California is in a forever drought that would never break? I agree that sometimes in the name of raising awareness on the issue, someone will misconstrue information or make a prediction that they have no right to make. It only makes it harder for people to see the big picture and where the real problem lies with global warming. This is a problem that will be felt most severely on a scale of decades (climate) which makes it a little to abstract for many people to grasp when they look out the window (weather).

          • rubagreta

            If you do a little research, you will see that our CO2 emissions PER CAPITA are at 1960’s levels, and continue to decline. Fracked natural gas, wind and solar are replacing coal. 20 cars today cause as much pollution as 1 car from the 70’s. Houses and appliances are built with incredible energy efficiency.

            So we are doing our part.

            And to the earth worshippers, how are we supposed to heat our houses if we “keep it in the ground?”

            Most of these people don’t have half a brain in their heads.

          • nyc_lines

            Yes – we have made many improvements and we can continue to do more. through our own efforts to improve efficiency in the US we can help emerging economies do the same. and you answered your own question about how we are supposed to heat our homes… we can continue replacing the dirtiest fuels until we are 100% renewable.. okay that might be a couple decades off but sooner the better. Total C02 emmissions must decline sooner rather than later regardless of how much per capita is emitted.

        • Johnny Pizza

          You are like the guy who was fighting against the Earth being round or not being the center of the universe.

    • TJ

      Given that I loathe humanity generally and don’t particularly care if it survives, primarily because of people like you, it amuses me greatly that conservatives are the ones fighting so hard to make sure their descendants don’t survive. Keep it up, scumbag! Your kids will piss on your grave.