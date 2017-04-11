Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

One Night and Seven Churches

This is the 11th year that the event One Night and Seven Churches will take place in Buffalo. The event has become a real eye opener into the world of our local church stock – the troubles that they face and the possibilities that they present.

On April 13, starting at the time of Holy Thursday Mass, and ending at around 11pm, a host of people will set out on a tour of seven iconic churches, to offer their support. Support will come as a symbolic gesture… by simply stopping inside and paying tribute to their glorious past and their [hopefully] sound future. 

All of the churches on the tour are located in theBroadway-Fillmore/Polonia and Kaisertown areas. Broadway Fillmore Alive has organized a self-guided “pilgrimage” to Saint Stanislaus, Corpus Christi, Saint Adalbert Basilica, Saint Luke’s Mission of Mercy, Saint John Kanty, Saint Casimir, and Saint Bernard’s. 

In the first year, Broadway Fillmore Alive had about 50 requests for the pilgrimage info. The number of requests over the last few years has risen to over 2000.

According to BroadwayFillmoreAlive, One Night and Seven Churches take place on the Holy Night, as it aligns with the traditional visitation of the Blessed Sacrament. But this occasion is just as much about the discovery of historic neighborhoods and people as it is about being a religious offering. Everyone is invited to attend this spirited jaunt, to seven of the grandest churches located in WNY. 

This is the first year that some of the participants have opted to tour the churches on bike. Organizers are calling the ride the “Holy Roll”.

A printable brochure of One Night and Seven Churches is available by clicking here.

Those interested in attending the Holy Roll can visit this Facebook event page.

  • Michael Jarosz

    Interesting that St Bernard’s is included in the list. It was my family parish where I attended school for grades 1 to 8, along with classmate Bill Stachowski. What distinguishes it is that it was designed by Buffalo architect Mortimer J Murphy, who was the favorite architect of the diocese during the postwar years when the diocese built a number of new church buildings. His style was very consistent, and driving around the Buffalo area they are easy to spot. Maybe not as flamboyant as St Casimer’s byzantine pile, but representative of church architecture in Buffalo during the 50s.
    The parish was founded for the original German speaking settlers of the far east side of Buffalo which is how Kaisertown got its name. However the influx of Polish immigrants changed the character of the neighborhood. By the time I started school, there were no Germans left, but the Kaisertown name stuck.