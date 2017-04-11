This is the 11th year that the event One Night and Seven Churches will take place in Buffalo. The event has become a real eye opener into the world of our local church stock – the troubles that they face and the possibilities that they present.
On April 13, starting at the time of Holy Thursday Mass, and ending at around 11pm, a host of people will set out on a tour of seven iconic churches, to offer their support. Support will come as a symbolic gesture… by simply stopping inside and paying tribute to their glorious past and their [hopefully] sound future.
All of the churches on the tour are located in theBroadway-Fillmore/Polonia and Kaisertown areas. Broadway Fillmore Alive has organized a self-guided “pilgrimage” to Saint Stanislaus, Corpus Christi, Saint Adalbert Basilica, Saint Luke’s Mission of Mercy, Saint John Kanty, Saint Casimir, and Saint Bernard’s.
In the first year, Broadway Fillmore Alive had about 50 requests for the pilgrimage info. The number of requests over the last few years has risen to over 2000.
According to BroadwayFillmoreAlive, One Night and Seven Churches take place on the Holy Night, as it aligns with the traditional visitation of the Blessed Sacrament. But this occasion is just as much about the discovery of historic neighborhoods and people as it is about being a religious offering. Everyone is invited to attend this spirited jaunt, to seven of the grandest churches located in WNY.
This is the first year that some of the participants have opted to tour the churches on bike. Organizers are calling the ride the “Holy Roll”.
A printable brochure of One Night and Seven Churches is available by clicking here.
Those interested in attending the Holy Roll can visit this Facebook event page.