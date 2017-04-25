On the Market: 674 Main Street

An incredible real estate opportunity has just presented itself. Hunt Commercial Real Estate Corporation is listing 674 Main Street. The Neo-Classic or Beaux Arts structure, designed by Edward Kent, sits prominently in the Theatre District. Although only four people have ever had the opportunity to own this 1895 beauty, the building has a storied history, starting as a factory and sales room for the A. E. Perron Company, a manufacturer of early automobiles, sleighs and harnesses. Over the years it transitioned into a showroom (with offices and studios) for the world renowned Wurlitzer Company. The company occupied the building for 66 years!

According to Hunt, the current owner has been in possession of the building since 1977 and has done a fine job of preserving and restoring the structure over the years. The first floor is currently home to Tent City, and the upper floors are prime for high-end residential or office use. There is also a 20-car parking lot included in the deal (access on Pearl Street).

In 2002, Charles Kushner, current owner since 1995, developed a love for architecture after a trip to Europe and decided to invest major funds for the restoration of the front facade of the building.

It would be incredible to see this building purchased by someone with the vision and means to capitalize on the downtown renaissance. The property is on the market for $2,500,000.

“A devoted Buffalonian, Mr. Kushner has closely observed the many changes in the Downtown landscape, both for the better and not, over the past 40 years. His hopes are that the next owner will have a vision for the building that reflects our community’s current positive momentum and an appreciation for our architectural heritage exemplified in this unique offering.”

PROPERTY HIGHLIGHTS

25,000 +/- SF, five (5) story masonry building

Steel and concrete construction

First floor retail space (6,900 +/- SF)

Full basement (6,900 +/- SF)

Elevator service floors 1-5

20 car parking lot with Pearl Street access

Eligible for historic tax credit incentives

Get connected: Christopher J. Malachowski | Cell: (716) 553-4517