Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Print

Posted in:

Nooooo!

11 Comments

Author: Todd B.

Here’s a photo from last evening building at Chippewa and Pearl downtown – 392 Pearl Street (recently featured on BRO).

This is not on my usual route so I can’t say for sure what the whole project is here but it sure looks like somehow we still allow the idiocy that is Dryvit to be installed over an original facade, for what appears to be cosmetic reasons only. I wonder what trash heap they deposited the remnants of ornamental concrete caps the were formerly along the top of each “column.”  If there is no structural reason for this, is there any other reaction but “what the f$&k?”

I have no idea if the brick building has any historical significance or not, but trading an original, intact and unmolested brick facade for suburban sprawl 101 seems pretty stupid. I’m glad the owner is investing in the building, but what rock is he/she/they living under?

When you consider we as a community are both spending (or seeking to spend) millions to preserve our architectural heritage and discuss at length the character and fit of new buildings (Exhibit A: Gates Circle; Exhibit B: Elmwood & Bidwell), you have to wonder what the owner/developer/architect are thinking and who is watching the store at City Hall. Absolutely, stupendously amazing. 

Before

Tagged with: , , ,

Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Written by BRO Reader Submission

BRO Reader Submission

We love to hear what the Buffalo community has to say. We offer a space to those who feel that they want to share their stories, without committing to writing ongoing articles. Typically reader submissions are one-offs that contribute to the broader Buffalo conversation.

View All Articles by BRO Reader Submission
  • UrbanLove

    How can so many developers in Buffalo be so consistently bereft of taste and style? It’s breathtaking.

    • eagercolin

      Because they’re in business to ruthlessly pursue profits rather than impress self-styled tastemakers?

      • UrbanLove

        Too bad they can’t learn from other markets where developers realize that style and profits go hand-and-hand. And, too bad more of the populace, like you, doesn’t understand that as well.

        • eagercolin

          Profit and “style” can go hand in hand. So can profit and utilitarian ugliness. It depends on the product, the cost, the intended market, and a whole host of factors. But in every case, profit is the goal of these folks.

      • greenca

        How does the expense of adding the seemingly unnecessary dryvit add to profits? It would have been more profitable to leave it alone.

        • eagercolin

          I don’t know. I have to assume that the owner is making decisions based on some bottom line calculation rather than a desire to upset people.

  • BuffalosFinest

    I shall withhold judgement until I see the final product

  • 300miles

    The work they recently did on the first floor covered up the Dryvit there, so I can’t believe they would now Dryvit the rest of the building. Have the owners been contacted for more info?

  • Jack

    A horrible dichotomy between the first floor and the upper floors.

  • greenca

    This is like welcome to 1960. Let’s make everything bland.

  • Vandra

    The retail base was the only thing wrong with this building, not the brick or detailing above the piers. Don’t waste money fixing what wasn’t broken with a weaker solution. Maybe we’re in for a surprise and it’ll turn out better than expected.