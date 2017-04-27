NEO glams it up on Elmwood

NEO Gift Studio has done a sensational job spiffing up the long forlorn corner of Elmwood and Delavan. NEO originally got its start in Allentown, in a space that is somewhat similar to the owners’ newest digs. According to sisters/owners Joan and Joyce Zoerb, this latest move has been both gratifying and rewarding. They told me that business is way up due to the increase of walking traffic. Joan and Joyce recently picked up from the 500 block of Elmwood, to take advantage of the new building that was being constructed. Not only did they bet on the increased walking traffic, they also felt that the new restaurant (JT’s – coming soon) would also bring in new customers. So far, it looks like a well-planned move.

As for the new gift boutique space, all that I can say is “Wow!” The walls of glass are reminiscent of the old Allentown location. The natural light, the vaulted ceilings, the concrete floors, the canned spotlights, the contemporary displays… everything came together perfectly. The place is impeccable. There’s such a feeling of openness, which is perfect for shoppers who don’t want to feel cluttered. Even the owners appear to have a new bounce in their step.

As for the merchandise, Joan and Joyce have retained all of their best selling lines, while adding some new products to the mix. The shop stocks myriad items ranging from hats and bags to kitchen accessories, to jewelry and trinkets, to bath products. As always, there is so much to choose from, all of which make fabulous gifts.

And everything is displayed so nicely, it’s a real treat to shop at this new location. It’s so good to hear that business is way up, because Joan and Joyce have brought so much class to Buffalo over the years. They run a fantastic operation that any city would clamor for.

NEO Gift Studio | 905 Elmwood Avenue | Buffalo, New York, NY 14222 | (716) 884-1119 | Facebook