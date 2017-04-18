Reimagining things. It’s what we humans do. When we see something that we think could be different, better, or simply updated, we think to ourselves, “Now, I would change this, or add that.” Unfortunately, most of the time, our ideas remain stuck in our heads, only to eventually fade away.
Presently, Holly Norris, a Communication Design major at Buffalo State, is reimagining what our Metro system could look like if given a robust boost. But instead of simply socking the ideas away in her mind, she’s intending to broadcast them at an upcoming exhibit at Sugar City.
Holly’s concepts that she will be rolling out are part of her senior graphic design show. The imagery is based on her impression of what the future of Buffalo’s Metro system could behold. Holly wants to show the true potential of the Metro system, in a way that we can all laud.
Buffalo’s Metro system is not as bad as it used to be – remember those archaic muted oranges and yellows? At the same time, there’s certainly nothing striking about the current system. If you’re intrigued, be sure to catch what she’s throwing, at a reception on May 5.
Mind the Gap: NFTA Metro Redesign & Transit Art
Reception May 5, 2017, 6-9 p.m
On view April 30 – May 5
Gallery Hours: Fridays 5:30-7:30 PM, during events and by appointment.
Sugar City | 1239 Niagara Street | Buffalo, NY 14213
Artist website: hmnorris.com
*Please note this show is a fictional rebranding and is not associated with the NFTA – but it would be great to see some members of the NFTA present at the show!