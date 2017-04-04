McGuire Development Plans New Building

McGuire Development Company is proposing a new three-story building at the southeast corner of Michigan Avenue and Clinton Streets. It is on the western edge of the Compass East campus.
The new building will contain 48,000 sq.ft. of commercial space. There will be 7,875 sq.ft. of first floor space and 16,445 sq.ft. on both the second and third floors. Covered parking is planned for 15 vehicles.
The exterior of the building will be comprised of a mix of a single-skin aluminum pre-fabricated panel system, along with a fiber cement panel system that will be interwoven with an aluminum storefront system.
The interior fit-out plans are not yet solidified but McGuire Development is negotiating with three tenants for space in the building.
Kideney Architects is the project architect and is expected to be underway this fall.
Compass East offers 170,000 sq.ft. of rentable space that is currently occupied by Bak USA, Spectrum and CDHS, and houses The McGuire Training Center. Bak USA recently increased its presence by 18,000 sq.ft. for a total presence of 45,500 sq.ft.
According to McGuire Development, the success and momentum of the Compass East building, along with the continuing renaissance of the area, led to the decision to proceed with the project. It is a change in plans from two years ago when the developer talked about a residential building at the corner.
Get Connected: McGuire Development, 716.829.1900