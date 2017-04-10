Make Sail Time in Buffalo

In the spring of 2016, a new sailing tour and private charter company launched at 284 Fuhrmann Boulevard Buffalo at the Outer Harbor. With a super successful initial sailing season under its belt, Make Sail Time is once again seeking waterfront adventurers to partake in another summer filled with wind, waves and full sails.

In order to get the sailing program off the ground (and into the water), small business operators Mary and Rich Bennett commissioned the building of a brand new Beneteau sailboat. The investment began to pay off immediately, as the couple says that their inaugural sailing season programming was in high demand, with plenty of people looking to get out onto the water. “The most popular themes and reasons for evening sails include special occasion, date night, sunset sail, blues music sail, girls night out, mindful meditation, relax rejuvenate, history sail, silo lights sail, energize, team building, client night, treat yourself, sailing basics, take the helm, feel alive, and watch with wonder,” noted Mary and Rich, who are USCG Licensed Captains.

Now, it’s time to recruit another fun-loving group of people who are hoping to get out onto the water this summer. In order to showcase a number of points of interest when it comes to sailing, Mary and Rich have created a video that visually demonstrates many of the reasons to join the crew for a sail this year. From fireworks shows at Canalside, to catching rays, to viewing the sensational sunsets on the water (literally), there’s no better time to hop aboard for a cruise with this professional and engaging crew.

For some additional background on these sailing outings, and the crew that leads them, click here. The rest is in your hands. Following is all you need to know, to get your sailing adventure started.

Book a sailing tour or private charter of our beautiful Buffalo waterfront. Specialized sailing tours, stunning sunsets, professional service aboard our brand new Make Sail Time vessel, we aim to please! Join us for a sail with our USCG licensed captains – call (716) 866-1964 and/or visit www.makesailtime.com for info. Our captains will share their passion for sailing and Buffalo in order to create a memorable experience for you. Your opportunity to view sunsets, silo lights, moonbeams, starlight and fireworks from the water. We encourage guests to join us to watch the sail races, scope out Canalside from the water, and get up close to Outer Harbor events. Come join Make Sail Time for a great night out or perfect date night. Interested in learning to sail and actively participate onboard? Make Sail Time also offers sailing lessons, coaching, mentoring and a healthy living sailing series. Captain Rich and Captain Mary will provide a comfortable, safe environment so you can focus on enjoying your time on the water. For individuals, couples or small groups, we look forward to sharing Make Sail Time with you. Welcome aboard!