Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Print

Posted in:

Mad House – The Hidden History of Insane Asylums 19th Century NY

2 Comments

The most notoriously haunted building in all of Western NY is hosting a talk by author Michael Keene. Keene’s new book, Mad House, is a historical account of the asylums in New York, including the Richardson Asylum (now Richardson-Olmsted Complex). The author will discuss the treatments, the doctors, the patient’s stories, the buildings, the various times, the perceptions, the realities and the ‘hows and whys’ pertaining to the public’s fascination with asylums – especially ones that are in their own backyards. 

Mad House specifically looks into the insane asylum wards of 19th century New York.

Keane says that that attendees should be prepared to be both educated and entertained, as they learn about the patients that he considers “Sad, but engaging inhabitants.” For years, these asylums were complete mysteries, aside from those who had direct contact with the institutions. What really happened, and to who? Did all of the patients deserve to be locked away? What was the criteria for being considered insane? Who were these characters that occupied these forlorn fortresses? Keane has been extensively researching the asylums, in order to write Mad House. Now he wants to share these accounts with you, in person, in a building that is considered to be one of the most haunted in the country – Iron Island Museum.

Call to reserve your seat, 716-892-3084. Admission is free – reservations are required.

If you would like a tour of the museum, before the presentation, it will be $5 and that will be at 6 PM. Michael will start at 7 PM Refreshments will be available.

Mad House – The Hidden History of Insane Asylums 19th Century NY

Thursday, April 27, 2017

7 PM – 8 PM

Iron Island Museum | 998 E Lovejoy Street | Buffalo, New York 14206

See Facebook event

Tagged with: , , , , , , , ,

Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Written by Buffalo Rising

Buffalo Rising

Sometimes the authors at Buffalo Rising work on collaborative efforts in order to cover various events and stories. These posts can not be attributed to one single author, as it is a combined effort. Often times a formation of a post gets started by one writer and passed along to one or more writers before completion. At times there are author attributions at the end of one of these posts. Other times, “Buffalo Rising” is simply offered up as the creator of the article. In either case, the writing is original to Buffalo Rising.

View All Articles by Buffalo Rising
  • G Orty

    Despite this post’s best efforts to obfuscate the information, this lecture is not being held at the Richardson Olmsted Complex. This is a presentation only partially ABOUT the Buffalo State Hospital (ROC), held at Iron Island Museum, which is arguably NOT “the most notoriously haunted building in all of Western NY.”

    • G Orty

      Also, the building was never called “Richardson Asylum,” as is suggested in the post.