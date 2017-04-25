The most notoriously haunted building in all of Western NY is hosting a talk by author Michael Keene. Keene’s new book, Mad House, is a historical account of the asylums in New York, including the Richardson Asylum (now Richardson-Olmsted Complex). The author will discuss the treatments, the doctors, the patient’s stories, the buildings, the various times, the perceptions, the realities and the ‘hows and whys’ pertaining to the public’s fascination with asylums – especially ones that are in their own backyards.

Mad House specifically looks into the insane asylum wards of 19th century New York.

Keane says that that attendees should be prepared to be both educated and entertained, as they learn about the patients that he considers “Sad, but engaging inhabitants.” For years, these asylums were complete mysteries, aside from those who had direct contact with the institutions. What really happened, and to who? Did all of the patients deserve to be locked away? What was the criteria for being considered insane? Who were these characters that occupied these forlorn fortresses? Keane has been extensively researching the asylums, in order to write Mad House. Now he wants to share these accounts with you, in person, in a building that is considered to be one of the most haunted in the country – Iron Island Museum.

Call to reserve your seat, 716-892-3084. Admission is free – reservations are required.

If you would like a tour of the museum, before the presentation, it will be $5 and that will be at 6 PM. Michael will start at 7 PM Refreshments will be available.

Mad House – The Hidden History of Insane Asylums 19th Century NY

Thursday, April 27, 2017

7 PM – 8 PM

Iron Island Museum | 998 E Lovejoy Street | Buffalo, New York 14206

See Facebook event