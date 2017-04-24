Looking Sharp – 50 Broadway

Back in July of 2016, BRO covered a new rehab development at 50 Broadway – a building owned by Roger Trettel. At the time, Trettel was busy adding a cornice to the building, thus restoring some much needed curb appeal to the project.
Fast forward nine months and we now see the end results of the installation of the first floor commercial facade. The development is very welcome in this particular downtown neighborhood, because forever and a day we were forced to look at the building in this condition, which partially set the tone for the rest of the block. Thankfully, those days of being 50 Broadway forlorn and boarded up are long gone.
What a difference the new storefront makes. Apparently Trettel has had some interest in the space, although no announcements have been made as of yet.
