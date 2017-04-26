Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Print

Posted in:

John Labatt Project slated for Hi-Temp Building

33 Comments

It wasn’t that long ago that Buffalo landed Labatt US headquarters, which set up shop at Fountain Plaza. Since that time, Labatt USA has taken the city by storm, and has become a beloved Buffalo beer of choice for those who choose to drink non-craft beers. Heck, Buffalo NY is printed right there on the label!

Now Labatt is taking its relationship with Buffalo to an entirely different level. The beer company is joining forces with Pegula Sports and Entertainment (PSE) to be a major part of the development plans of 79 Perry, which was recently purchased by PSE. Labatt announced this morning that it will be the anchor tenant in the 70,000 square foot building (constructed in 1919). This is huge news for The Cobblestone District, Canalside, and all of Buffalo. Labatt says that it will create a beer destination on the first floor of the building. The “innovative beer and brewing destination” will be branded the “John Labatt Project.” The concept will feature a restaurant, and a pilot brewery where beer fans can taste the latest and greatest batches of beer, which will ultimately influence new beer development, according to Labatt. Talk about giving Buffalo what it wants. 

The environment will highlight the industrial and innovative spirit of Buffalo, while giving a nod to the rebirth of the Cobblestone district.

“Upon completing the purchase of this historic property, our team thoroughly examined the needs of the Cobblestone district and its surrounding area,” said Russ Brandon, PSE’s managing partner and president. “We determined that there is a great need for another regional attraction that also features a permanent residential component. Thanks to our partners at Labatt USA, we are going to open a destination that appeals to community members from Western New York and beyond, creating a far-reaching impact.”

The rest of the building will be mixed use, with retail, commercial and residential spaces. Labatt also stated that it will be relocating its US corporate headquarters to the building, thus solidifying the beer company’s devotion to its host city. Since moving its US headquarters to Buffalo from Connecticut in 2007, Labatt has grown tremendously. In fact, over the last three years, the company has grown by 40% in Buffalo and now boasts 56 employees. 

“Our partnership with PSE is a pivotal moment for Labatt in the US. We are taking our decades long commitment to the Buffalo Niagara region, and creating a destination where we can have a new conversation with our most loyal beer drinkers that will influence innovation for Labatt throughout the country,” said Glen Tibbits, general manager of Labatt USA. “This is a natural evolution for both partners, and an amazing opportunity for beer, sports and downtown Buffalo. Now, bring on the Cup!”

PSE has disclosed what the future look of the building will behold, and as we can see, it’s just what this city needs. This is fantastic news for this district, and should help to bolster further growth around the site. Buffalo continues to impress with it’s ‘beer town’ image. John Labatt House will join 716 Food and Sport (also PSE) as a significant downtown destination that, in tandem, will create enhanced vibrancy (locals and tourists) at this recently reimagined historic district.

Tagged with: , , , , , , ,

Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Written by queenseyes

queenseyes

Newell Nussbaumer is 'queenseyes' - Eyes of the Queen City and Founder of Buffalo Rising. Co-founder Elmwood Avenue Festival of the Arts. Co-founder Powder Keg Festival that built the world's largest ice maze (Guinness Book of World Records). Instigator behind Emerald Beach at the Erie Basin Marina. Co-created Flurrious! winter festival. Co-creator of Rusty Chain Beer. Instigator behind Saturday Artisan Market (SAM) at Canalside. Founder of The Peddler retro and vintage market. Instigator behind Liberty Hound @ Canalside. Throws The Witches Ball at The Hotel @ The Lafayette, and the Madd Tiki Winter Luau. Other projects: Navigetter.

Contact Newell Nussbaumer | Newell@BuffaloRising.com

View All Articles by queenseyes
  • Matt DeBoth

    I love the steel industrial sign on top of the building. I wonder if it’s angled the best direction in the rendering.

    • BeatHarvard

      Love the sign too!

  • TJ

    Are there any major tenants left at Fountain Plaza besides M&T? What’s the point of rehabbing all these old buildings if there are just going to be a bunch of empty ones at a different location?

    • J G

      I’m confused by your question…is competition not a good thing?

    • distas

      If everyone is leaving the building (see HSBC Tower) then clearly it is inadequate for the market and it will be forced to change its model. Either into updated office space or even better, residential.

    • No_Illusions

      IBM is a big one.

      • Matthew Moje

        There’s also a very large law firm in one of them. I can’t remember the name but when they took down the key bank sign from the top of the building they put this law firms name on the building.

      • With as cheap of office space that we have here, they should fill up both towers.

    • David A. Steele

      Were you saying this while the suburbs overbuilt and emptied the city over that last 60 years?

      • TJ

        Given that I am under 60 years old, and have only lived in Buffalo since 1994, that would be a no. But please – don’t let me stop the circle jerk!

        • eagercolin

          Perhaps you were outraged over suburban sprawl in a previous life?

      • Farras09

        what do the suburbs have to do with this comment? This is a city building emptying another city building.

        For the record, I like this project and agree with others that this just increases competition within the commercial rental market which should lead to overall higher quality rental spaces but I just don’t see how your comment applies.

    • G Orty

      The point is that increasing the updated marketable office space in the city will drive improvement of those vacated spaces lagging behind in order to compete, generally improving the stock of real estate overall, which is an indisputable economic boon, both in construction jobs created and real estate market value.

    • eagercolin

      I think TJ’s point is basically valid. Rehabbing these old buildings is cool, but unless outside businesses move here or current ones expand, the result will be empty buildings someplace else.

  • Marc Rebmann

    Not a place I’ll want to frequent, but this will be incredibly popular. Hopefully spurs some new build neighbors along Perry.

  • Dale Zuchlewski

    Let’s see here, a Labatt’s brewery near a hockey arena with a statue of Tim Horton outside of a Tim Horton’s Coffee Shop that is down the street from where the Blue Jays farm club plays. Sounds like Pegulaville is going heavy after the Toronto tourist dollar which is long overdue. Something tells me the football stadium will be proposed in proximity to all of this.

    • I wasn’t an advocate of it before, but I think putting it where the Perry projects are would be a good option

  • UrbanLove

    I am partial to it as an arts space (under John McKendry).

  • BuffaloFenian

    I think this may be one of the strongest projects I’ve heard of in years. An anchor tenant, with the support of two giants like Labatt USA and PSE, bringing an attraction to a prime corner like that? Should be almost a guarantee. Hopefully they incorporate enough of the “experience” to set it apart from just another brewery/restaurant…I’d love to see a museum, thorough tour and other elements to keep you there for some time.

    Once Hofbrauhaus opens down the road, the sequence of well-known, beer-related attractions (Labatt/Hoff), successful music venue (Iron Works), casino, distillery and a major sports/concert venue should be a powerhouse to keep the energy rolling in Cobblestone outside of the few game-related nights you currently see activity during. Neighboring Canalside, while still stagnant somehow, just looks to strengthen this area. I’m very excited and hope the execution follows these plans. Good luck…Cobblestone could use it!

    • LongGoneeee

      If you look at a map all of the projects you mention border a set of parking lots. Gee, I wonder what is eventually going to go on that site……..

      • eagercolin

        Adirondack chairs as far as the eye can see!

      • It’s not big enough for that.

        • LongGoneeee

          You do realize that the site was 1 of 4 that was extensively vetted for a potential stadium right? So ya..it’s big enough for that.

          • Well the orientation of the stadium would need to allow for a security zone if I remember correctly, so that’s why I suggested that.

            If it can go there, it would be the perfect site however, as long as it doesn’t take out the entertainment district.

        • eagercolin

          TWSS.

      • BuffaloFenian

        I try not to look too far ahead, but I absolutely agree that the potential Master Plan for this area could be fantastic. While I have no issue with the one-off vegan doughnut shop opening up on Allen, the types of projects we’re looking at in Cobblestone should have serious staying power. Just the fact that Iron Works is still open says a lot about it’s ability to last…this will only assist those business that took the first pass.

        • If they play their cards right, this can potentially look like the French Quarter in New Orleans or something like that

          • BuffaloFenian

            That’s a solid point, and I think this project actually plays a role in that. Having such a stable, anchor attraction like this should provide additional support for new options (including non-drinking, or at least mixed-use) and strengthen the argument for new builds at Canalside. I really have my fingers crossed that this will be looked at as a major catalyst in the development of the whole Canalside/Cobblestone/Ohio St. corridor.

  • Josh Robinson

    Now we just need a preservation-oriented developer to pry 110-118 South Park from Darryl Carr’s neglectful hands and this area would be golden. Those buildings have been a black eye on the Cobblestone District for far too long.

  • I suggested on another forum that this sign should be put up like this.

  • streetwise

    This area is being bred for a new Bill’s stadium, it’s obvious. I bet the Pegula’s are waiting until the Bills have a successful season to announce 5-10 year plans to build. Calling it now.

    • eagercolin

      So, never?