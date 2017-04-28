Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

“It’s Time for Buffalo to Secede, and Join Canada.”

BRO reader Pamela R. has passed along an item of interest that many people will simply scoff at, for obvious reasons. The article on BloombergView was written by Justin Fox, who hypothetically tells the story of the city of Buffalo, as it secedes from the US to Canada. Of course, since the recent presidential election, some people have playfully bandied about the idea, but Fox takes the scenario to a completely different level.

“If Buffalo joined Ontario, it would instantly be transformed from frozen, remote, shrinking northern outpost of the U.S. to affordable architectural gem of the burgeoning Southern Ontario megalopolis. It would have the lovely Niagara wine country in its backyard (it already does, but those vineyards would seem closer). The State University of New York at Buffalo would go from somewhere in the 100s in the U.S. to top-20 school in Canada, according to the Academic Ranking of World Universities. The University of Rochester, if the secessionary impulse carried that far, would be in the top 5. The Buffalo Bills would be the best football team in Canada (I think). Rick James would enter — nay, dominate! — the pantheon of greatest-ever Canadian pop stars.”

  • TJ

    While tempting, I’d much rather stay in the US and help destroy Trump and his legion of drooling goons.

  • Johnny Pizza

    Would we be referred to as “American-Canadian”?

    • Madd Scientist

      Can -Ams

  • Anthony Laviano

    And the Bills would go to Toronto (Where they may end up in 20 years anyway)

  • grovercleveland

    Why would you provide a platform for such idiocy?

  • Wally Balls

    Why would anyone want to be Canadian? They sell their milk in plastic bags, its just weird.

  • Ivan Putski Jr

    The Canadian olympic bowling team is bringing home gold for sure

  • Madd Scientist

    LOL …are we not part of Toronto Metro?

    • No_Illusions

      No, it’s too far. Even Hamilton has its own metro.

      If there wasn’t a border Buffalo and St Catharines would share a metro.

      We are part of a megaopolis known as Tor-Buf-Chester though.