Handling A Main Street Corner

Who would have ever thought that we would see the day that this Main Street corner would be brought back to life? I certainly never imagined that it would be anything other than a cruddy looking post office with blank walls facing Delta Sonic. Thankfully, and fortunately, we live in a day and age when anything is possible when it comes to rejuvenating this city, as you can plainly see by the work that is being accomplished at 1235 Main Street (finished and in the market for a tenant), and 1245 Main Street (currently being renovated). Ultimately, this corner will once again shine in a vibrant way, bringing life and aesthetic beauty back to a section of Main Street that could really use a boost.

At the moment, the corner building is undergoing structural and exterior renovation. 5200 square feet is now available – facade work wrapped up on 1235 Main Street recently (see below), leaving behind a sharp looking storefront that is currently being listed with Roncroft Realty (see on LoopNet).

When I spoke to building owner Mark Pagano last May, he told me that he was waiting to attract a tenant before he would make any decisions about refurbishing the vacant sections of the building. Obviously, he has had a change of heart since that conversation.

Since the US Post Office vacated the corner (best thing that could have ever happened), a new dance studio called La’Movement Fitness has taken up residence. Hopefully we can get the rest of the building filled up and fully functional. In the meantime, the facade is on its way to be contiguous in appearance with the ArtSpace/Buffalo Center for Arts and Technology building next door.

This is the exciting stuff that goes to show that anything is possible. Hopefully other building owners around this part of Main Street will take note. After all, it’s all about strength in numbers, and it’s time to follow those who are leading the way.

