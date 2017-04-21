Grand Opening of UP! Aerial Fitness

An aerial fitness center is opening just off of Elmwood Avenue (School 56 Project). “UP! Aerial Fitness is the sister school to Aerial Arts of Rochester,” says Jennifer Dovidio. “It is a partnership between the owners of Aerial Arts Of Rochester, myself and William Dovidio, along with Dr. Joanne Wu and Kimberly Eichorn. Joanne is long time yogi and holistic health coach and Kimberly is an award winning aerialist and special education teacher. Together we have been searching for a Buffalo location for almost 2 years and finally found the right space inside historic school #56 in the Elmwood Village.”

This is great news, because this aerial yoga, trapeze, and bungee dance scene (silks, hoops and hammocks) has been growing in Buffalo dramatically. It’s a trend that is wholesome and healthy, and one that attracts young people who are looking to stay in shape, develop a skill set, meditate, meet others, while doing something that is a bit out of the ordinary.

UP! Aerial Fitness opens its doors May 1st in the repurposed #56 school’s gymnasium, located at 722 West Delavan Avenue.

“The fitness facility will offer a variety of circus arts inspired apparatuses,” added Jennifer. “The classes are formatted to build skills from the ground up, allowing all ages and fitness levels to participate. Some unique offerings that are new to Buffalo would be Bungee Dance, Flybarre Trapeze and Aerial Pole. We also have a cirque performance troupe that provides aerial entertainment and has performed locally at the Seneca Niagara Casino, Lafayette Hotel and the Lockport Circus. In addition, we have a lot of fun options for families where kids can celebrate with a superhero training party or adults can experience an “Aerial Adventure.”

The best thing about these sorts of alternative workouts is that they are open to everyone, all skill levels, ages, etc. There’s also something about experiencing the freeness of flight that rallies people around these activities. This is a family friendly environment, taught be practiced and certified instructors.

“Our clients don’t realize they are getting a great workout until class is over because they are having so much fun,” says co-owner Kim Eichorn.

If you’ve been looking to increase your strength and flexibility, while relieving stress and gaining confidence, this place is for you! Aside from introductory workshops on Saturday mornings, and regular classes running throughout the week, UP! Aerial fitness is also perfect for birthday parties, bachelorette parties, kids camps, etc. They even have a professional cirque troupe (The UP! State Cirque Troupe) that can perform at off-site locations for events.

Come join the free flying celebration (Grand Opening) on May 7th from 11am – 3pm. The event will feature free fitness workshops, raffles, refreshments and a cirque performance!

Grand Opening of UP! Aerial Fitness

Sunday, May 7, 2017

11am – 3pm

722 W. Delavan Avenue Buffalo NY 14222 | (716) 427-2107, or email upfitnessbuffalo@gmail.com

www.upaerialfitness.com

Also see Facebook