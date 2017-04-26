Getting to know your Buffalo Bandits – Roomies Videos and MTK Meet & Greet

Buffalo Bandits lacrosse fans have a couple of opportunities to get up close and personal with their favorite players. First, a new video series called Roomies is currently airing online. The series gives fans a behind the scenes look at the lives of the players, who also happen to be roommates. The videos are well done, and show a softer, more humorous side to the rough and tumble athletes. They also show the various downtown dwellings that the players call home. So far, the following players have been profiled: Dhane Smith, David Brock, Craig England, Mitch Jones, Anthony Malcom, and Adam Will. Join webisode host Lauren Hall, as she introduces us to these typically hard to track down sports stars…

And if that wasn’t enough, Bandits’ fans will have an opportunity to shake hands with the six players featured in the videos, on Thursday, April 27 from 6 to 8pm at MTK on Elmwood Avenue. The players will be available for photos ops and autograph signings.

WHO: Buffalo Bandits, Ellicott Development, MTK

WHAT: Meet & Greet w/ 6 of the Buffalo Bandits

WHEN: Thursday, April 27 from 6-8pm

WHERE: MTK (451 Elmwood)

WHY: Meet 6 of your favorite Bandits players while enjoying happy hour prices and complimentary hors d’oeuvres provided by MTK