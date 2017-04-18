Free Tree Giveaway @ Niagara Square

The City of Buffalo, via the Buffalo Tree Recovery Campaign, will be giving away free trees at Niagara Square on Wednesday, April 19, from 11am to 3pm. The trees will be offered up on a first come first serve basis, with one tree being allocated to each household.
The Buffalo Tree Recovery Campaign is a partnership between the National Arbor Day Foundation and the New York Department of Environmental Conservation. People attending the free tree giveaway can expect to find 500 ‘two gallon’ potted trees, comprised of the following species: Red Maple, River Birch, White Oak, Red Bud and Hackberry. These trees are absolutely free – all you have to consider is procuring the appropriate vehicle to pick one up, and finding a couple of friends to help.
This recent tree planting effort is being rolled out due to the current loss of ash trees, which have been decimated by the emerald ash borer.
Lead image: Arbor Day Foundation