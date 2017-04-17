Freddies Doughnuts… Back in Buffalo?

Freddies Doughnuts (on Main Street at Michigan) was a longstanding tradition, and a rite of passage in Buffalo for years and years. It was sad when the day came that it was closed. It was even sadder when they demolished the building, which is still a a vacant lot today. Why do we demolish these buildings before we have figured out what the next best use for the land will be? (Park Lane Restaurant for example).
Well, we might have lost the Freddies building but it turns out that we didn’t lose the Freddies Doughnuts. A young entrepreneur by the name of Fred Frandina is bringing back the iconic Buffalo food favorite. But instead of opening a brick and mortar, he’s doing it on bike, Friday and Saturday mornings on Hertel and on Elmwood.
For those who might be a bit skeptical that this entrepreneurial effort won’t be able to recreate the famed doughnuts, it turns out that the “start-up” purchased the rights to the original Freddies Doughnuts, and yes, these are your favorite doughnuts. The only trick is that you’ll have to track them down to get them. That might not be such a bad thing after all, as you can walk or bike around in search of the doughnuts while burning some calories at the same time. Or you can simply #FindFreddie, or seek the business out on Facebook to pinpoint the current location.
The distinct Freddies Doughnuts will be doled out to Buffalonians by bike, starting the weekend of April 22.