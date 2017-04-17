Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Freddies Doughnuts… Back in Buffalo?

Freddies Doughnuts (on Main Street at Michigan) was a longstanding tradition, and a rite of passage in Buffalo for years and years. It was sad when the day came that it was closed. It was even sadder when they demolished the building, which is still a a vacant lot today. Why do we demolish these buildings before we have figured out what the next best use for the land will be? (Park Lane Restaurant for example).

Well, we might have lost the Freddies building but it turns out that we didn’t lose the Freddies Doughnuts. A young entrepreneur by the name of Fred Frandina is bringing back the iconic Buffalo food favorite. But instead of opening a brick and mortar, he’s doing it on bike, Friday and Saturday mornings on Hertel and on Elmwood.

For those who might be a bit skeptical that this entrepreneurial effort won’t be able to recreate the famed doughnuts, it turns out that the “start-up” purchased the rights to the original Freddies Doughnuts, and yes, these are your favorite doughnuts. The only trick is that you’ll have to track them down to get them. That might not be such a bad thing after all, as you can walk or bike around in search of the doughnuts while burning some calories at the same time. Or you can simply #FindFreddie, or seek the business out on Facebook to pinpoint the current location.

The distinct Freddies Doughnuts will be doled out to Buffalonians by bike, starting the weekend of April 22.

Freddies Doughnuts handbills seen on Elmwood Avenue – photo by Suzanne Fitzery-Jaszcz

Newell Nussbaumer is 'queenseyes' - Eyes of the Queen City and Founder of Buffalo Rising.

  • eagercolin

    “Why do we demolish these buildings before we have figured out what the next best use for the land will be?”

    Because “we” don’t own the buildings.

    • Johnny Pizza

      I might add a few more:
      1) Because it lowers the assessment and the taxes you owe on the property
      2) Because it lowers the insurance you must carry
      3) Because sometimes a vacant piece of land is more marketable than a building.
      4) Because of the maintenance costs of a building when you have no tenant.
      5) Because we are a capitalist society where property owners can freely do with their property as they wish, so long as its done legally.

      • eagercolin

        I’d actually be happy to see greater public control over economic development and an erosion of the inviolability of property rights. But none of that actually exists, and I’m always struck by how Newell (and many others) talk about things as if there’s some collective “we” that gets to decide things.

        • Johnny Pizza

          Really? I always took you as more a capitalist, free market guy. On that topic we disagree.

  • eagercolin

    “and yes, these are your favorite doughnuts.”

    My favorite doughnuts are actually from Beechwood in St. Catharines.

    • Randy503

      Mine are Famous Doughnuts on Main Street. And Clarence Doughnuts out in the burbs, also on Main Street.

  • John Mullins

    “…you can walk or bike around in search of the doughnuts”. Or you can just go to Paula’s.

  • Johnny Pizza

    “Freddies Doughuts… Back in Buffalo?”

    Five words Newell. Your article title is five words and you couldn’t spell check it?

  • Kevin Ryan

    It must be that time of the month ???

  • Parkwayguy

    How is he going to balance the giant sign?

  • Ivan Putski Jr

    are they going to have a gluten free donut option available?

  • Abe

    Is it just me or does anybody else think turning most famous doughnut place in buffalo history into a mobile bike store is the stupidest shit ever?