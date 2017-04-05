Food Truck Tuesdays in and around Larkin Square!

It’s almost here. One of the city’s most anticipated weekly events has almost arrived… by truck! Yes, it’s Food Truck Tuesdays in Larkin Square. Over the next six months, Buffalonians will be treated to some awesome food, while listening to some of their favorite bands (see trucks and bands listed below).
With over 50 food trucks and 25 bands, the event series continues to bring the heat. Coined “Buffalo’s biggest dinner party”, you won’t want to miss a beat in 2017. Not only will most of your food favorites be back, there are also 15 new food trucks rolling into the square this season. Also, some hot new music acts will be making first time appearances, including Buffalo favorites Nikki Hicks & Momma’s Biscuits, Sharon Bailey Project and Tommy Z Band.
Food Truck Tuesdays has become one of the largest and longest-running food truck events in the country.
“Along with our KeyBank Live at Larkin Wednesday concert series, Food Truck Tuesday has become the flagship event in Larkin Square,” said Larkin Square Director of Fun Leslie Zemsky. “As we welcome warmer weather, we’re hungry to fill Larkinville with food trucks and family-friendly fun!”
In order to accommodate as many food trucks as possible, Larkin Square is set to accommodate 28 at a time. There will be additional food trucks stationed at Flying Bison Brewery, just down the street. To make it easier for people to enjoy their food selections, the Hydraulic Hearth (716 Swan Street) will allow people to sit in the beer garden to enjoy their food. BFLO Distilling Co. invites people to do the same, by offering some seating inside the distillery (860 Seneca Street).
Per usual, guests to Food Truck Tuesdays are invited to play pickleball, or enjoy a round of nano golf at Larkin Links. Guests can also expect to find:
- Beverages sold onsite
- Colorful seating available or bring your own seating
- Hula hoops spread around the square
- Each truck will offer at least one item certified as a Healthy Option by the Independent Health Foundation
- Admission and parking are free thanks to presenting sponsor KeyBank and sponsor Independent Health
For more information on Larkin Square, visit www.larkinsquare.com.
Food Truck Tuesdays in Larkin Square, presented by KeyBank and sponsored by Independent Health
Weekly from April 11th through October 3rd (except July 4th), 5-8 pm
Larkin Square, 745 Seneca St., Larkinville (free admission & parking)
2017 Food Truck Tuesdays Roster of Participating Trucks (* are new to Food Truck Tuesdays)
- Amy’s Truck
- Abbott’s Frozen Custard
- Antones at the Fair
- Carniverous *
- Center Street Smokehouse
- Cheesecake Guy *
- Cheesy Chick
- Chef’s Catering/ Chef’s Mobile Kitchen
- Crusin Crepes
- Dirty Bird Chicken and Waffles
- Eat Greek (Sonny’s Landing) *
- Flaming Fish
- Frank Gourmet Hot Dogs
- #Get Fried *
- Gourm-Asian Buffalo
- Great Foodini
- Green Acres Ice Cream *
- Hawaiian BBQ
- Healthy Scratch *
- House of Munch
- J&L BBQ
- Jimmy Z’s *
- Just Pizza
- Kona Ice
- Le Petit Poutine
- Lloyd
- Lomo Lomo
- M & S Street Eats
- Macarollin’
- Maria’s Bene Cibo *
- OG Wood Fire
- Pizza Amore
- Polish Villa
- R&R BBQ
- Rob’s Kabobs *
- Rolling Cannoli *
- Rudy’s Kitchen *
- Ru’s Pierogis *
- Sassi Cakes
- Smoothies Plus
- Street Cafe
- Sweet Hearth
- Sweet Melody’s
- Taffy’s
- Ted’s Hot Dogs
- Thai Me Up
- The Great Aussie Bite *
- The Meatball Truck Co.
- The Salad Bar*
- Tuk Tea
- Tuscan Wood Fired Pizza
- Whole Hog
- You Crack Me Up
2017 Food Truck Tuesday Live Music Lineup (* are making their Larkin Square debut)
4/11 – The Rockaz
4/18 – Bruce Wojick & the Struggle*
4/25 – 4 B-LO
5/2 – Sharon Bailey Project*
5/9 – Lindsey Holland Quartet*
5/16 – The Kensingtons
5/23 – Nikki Hicks & Momma’s Biscuits*
5/30 – Son Boricua*
6/6 – Folkfaces
6/13 – Alex McArthur Sextet*
6/20 – Rust Belt Birds*
6/27 – Shaky Stage
7/4 – No Food Truck Tuesday
7/11 – Will Holton
7/18 – The Outlyers*
7/25 – Carol McLaughlin Quintet
8/1 – Rear View Ramblers
8/8 – Jacob Peter Band*
8/15 – Larry Salter Soul Orchestra
8/22 – The Abruptors*
8/29 – Jeremy Keyes Band*
9/5 – Flashback*
9/12 – Tommy Z Band*
9/19 – Dee Adams Band
9/26 – Q Phunk*
10/3 – Zak Ward Band