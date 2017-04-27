Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Food Truck Thursdays returns to Niagara Square

1 Comment

Today marks the first day for the Food Truck Thursdays season, an initiative started by the City of Buffalo. Mayor Brown joined city residents earlier today, to welcome the first food trucks to Niagara Square. Starting at 11am every Thursday, different food trucks will be featured at the downtown roundabout, including:

  • Gourm-Asian Bistro
  • Ted’s
  • Franks Gourmet Hot Dogs
  • Green Acres Ice Cream
  • Sweet Melody’s
  • Flaming Fish
  • Cheesecake Guy
  • Rudy’s Kitchen
  • Lomo, Lomo
  • Louisiana Cookery
  • Tuk Tea
  • Mineo and Sapio
  • Street Café
  • Niagara Café

The weekly food truck initiative will be ongoing through the month of September. Altogether, 24 food trucks will be participating in 2017.

It would be great to see The City put out café tables and chairs at some point, to turn Niagara Square into more of a piazza. Maybe get some musicians to accompany the food trucks, to give visitors something truly special and memorable. No matter, this is a great start but could easily be capitalized upon.

Lead image: Food Truck Thursdays, 2016

  • Christine

    Is there a place or Site that will list what trucks will be there each week? or will it always be the same trucks? Also- Last year didn’t they also have it on Tuesdays?