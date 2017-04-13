First Look: For-Sale Townhomes at Highland Park

Ciminelli Real Estate Corporation has submitted plans for its proposed for-sale townhomes in the Highland Park project to the City.
Fifty-two apartments in four buildings and 32 townhomes are planned for the project’s first phase. They will be built on the north and south sides of newly-extended Chalmers Avenue east of Holden Avenue. HHL Architects designed the residences.
Phase IA of the Highland Park project consists of 3.91+/- acres and will incorporate four multi-family residential buildings that have thirteen units each (red on site plan below). Each building will house four one-bedroom and one two-bedroom ADA accessible units on the ground floor and eight two-story units above. Fifty-six off-street parking spaces will be available for the multi-family buildings.
The 32 single-family attached homes range in size from 1,220 to 2,198 sq.ft. and include one or two car garages (yellow on site plan). Garages will be accessed off of the internal surface parking lots with the residence’s front door facing the street. Prices are expected to be in the $200,000 and up range. Exteriors will consist of brick veneer, fiber cement clapboard siding and trim, vinyl clad windows, and architectural asphalt roof shingles.
The Phase IA development also includes construction of an enhanced bus stop on Chalmers Avenue (above). The stop includes a mid-block bus bulb, mid-block high visibility pedestrian crossing, bus shelter, bicycle racks, and lighting. Pedestrian and bicycle access to the enhanced stop is provided by a series of walkways. Siting and design of the enhanced stop was coordinated with the NFTA.
Highland Park will include up 717 residential units with a mix of residential unit types, including apartments, walk-up flats and townhouses, potentially single-family detached units, and a small amount of supporting commercial development, primarily for the convenience of residents of the area. The project will be built in phases.
