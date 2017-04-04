Delaware North Building Collects ULI Award

Uniland Development Company has won a statewide award for Excellence in Mixed-Use Development from the Urban Land Institute (ULI) for The Delaware North Building located at W. Chippewa Street and Delaware Avenue. All of the award finalists may be seen here.
Development team members from Uniland and its designer, Diamond Schmitt Architects of Toronto, attended the awards ceremony last night at Gotham Hall in Manhattan. Acknowledged throughout the development industry as one of the most prestigious awards, ULI New York Awards for Excellence in Development selects winners based on projects in public, private and non-profit sectors that best exemplify ULI’s commitment to responsible land use and creating sustainable, thriving communities. In January, judges from ULI New York toured The Delaware North Building as part of the competition.
As one of two finalists for the award, The Delaware North Building was in direct competition with City Point of Brooklyn, a 1.9 million-square-foot mixed-use development featuring 650,000 square feet of commercial space, 430 units of market-rate rental housing and 250 mixed-income rentals. The project finalists are exemplary representations in their respective field of development including office, institutional, housing, hotel, mixed-use development, repositioning or redevelopment, and civic space.
“This is an incredible honor, especially considering the project that we were up against. I interpret this to mean that we are doing the types of projects in Buffalo that make an economic and environmental impact and are to scale,” said Michael Montante, Uniland vice president. “We look forward to developing other progressive and beneficial types of real estate projects in the future that maintain ULI’s standards.”
The 250 Delaware complex is an example of new urban placemaking. The tower is an iconic 12-story glass walled structure on the corner of Delaware and Chippewa in the Central Business District (CBD). The Delaware North Building serves as the world headquarters for Delaware North, a global leader in hospitality and food service that was founded in Buffalo in 1915.
This new building also contains a Westin hotel, Class A office space, retail, an adjacent parking garage and underground parking. The project’s design integrates the latest advances in environmental and energy conservation, producing a Silver LEED® certification. The building also features a 7,000-square-foot courtyard and the area’s largest living plant wall, providing an urban oasis in the middle of the city. The project adds a new world-class building to Buffalo’s cityscape, enhances community renewal, restores a contaminated brownfield, and provides a substantial economic impact for the city.