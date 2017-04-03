Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Print

Posted in:

Dam Beavers!

5 Comments

As the Buffalo River continues to get cleaner each year, we can expect to see more signs of wildlife returning. What was once considered a ‘dead river’ is showing signs of life once again.

Over the weekend, I stopped down to check on some waterfront developments, to find that beavers had made a pretty good dent in the tree population at the Buffalo River-Ohio Street Fishing Access Site (State of NY Department of Environmental Conservation). This is not a heavily wooded area, which means that any of the large trees that have been felled by the beavers makes a significant impact on the surroundings.

Fortunately, the trees that remain have been safeguarded with wire mesh, to prevent the beavers from gnawing on the trunks. It’s funny to think that one of the initial animals taking advantage of the cleaner waters is one that’s in the business of lopping down trees. Beavers are a fascinating and extremely clever animal. The Buffalo River is, and will hopefully always be, a place where they call ‘home’, as they are part of the natural ecosystem.

Incredibly, some parts of the US have introduced real and artificial beaver dams back into riverbeds for a number of reasons. From controlling the flow of the river, to providing homes for the beavers, to allowing natural elements to take their course, there’s room for the beaver population. A NYTimes article from 2014 stated, “They [the dams] raise the water table alongside a stream, aiding the growth of trees and plants that stabilize the banks and prevent erosion. They improve fish and wildlife habitat and promote new, rich soil.” 

So the question is, what’s the best course of action to take when it comes to living alongside the beaver, when there are some upsides and downsides? The Buffalo River is becoming heavily trafficked by boaters every summer, who probably won’t want to see the waterway dammed up. That’s probably the best reason to look into artificial dams that can be controlled. It’s an interesting dilemma that will assuredly takes some thoughtful insight from organizations such as Buffalo Niagara Riverkeeper.

Tagged with: , , , , ,

Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Written by queenseyes

queenseyes

Newell Nussbaumer is 'queenseyes' - Eyes of the Queen City and Founder of Buffalo Rising. Co-founder Elmwood Avenue Festival of the Arts. Co-founder Powder Keg Festival that built the world's largest ice maze (Guinness Book of World Records). Instigator behind Emerald Beach at the Erie Basin Marina. Co-created Flurrious! winter festival. Co-creator of Rusty Chain Beer. Instigator behind Saturday Artisan Market (SAM) at Canalside. Founder of The Peddler retro and vintage market. Instigator behind Liberty Hound @ Canalside. Throws The Witches Ball at The Hotel @ The Lafayette, and the Madd Tiki Winter Luau. Other projects: Navigetter.

Contact Newell Nussbaumer | Newell@BuffaloRising.com

View All Articles by queenseyes
  • Merle Gorko

    Love these animals but they’re frequently seen as a pest. So I can see an effort to get rid of them.

  • WNYer

    Would strategically placement of felled limbs from other areas help prevent the beavers from knawing on the standing trees?

  • mightyNiagara

    wire mesh? wtf who’s idea was that?
    is there some proven research that wire mesh will determine beavers?
    last i recall, the land was home to the beavers first, therefore they are permitted to gnaw on whatever trees they wish

    • Mytwocents

      Hard to say what actually determines beavers. I determine them by their tail and distinguishable teeth. Beavers only have a lifespan of 10-20 years, so really these beavers came here after most of us. The ones that were here first are already dead. In my opinion, the city is no place for a beaver, kill em, or catch and release out in the boonies. They will never stop seeking out trees to gnaw on, they have to do it to keep their teeth from growing too long.

  • Johnny Pizza

    Its always interesting to see what side is taken when those who claim to support “nature” are faced with a nuisance caused by nature.