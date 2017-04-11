Cuomo debuts Uber in Buffalo

Today Governor Andrew M. Cuomo took what he is calling the first Uber ride in Upstate New York arriving in Buffalo this morning to discuss the passing of the NYS Budget and announcing plans for Upstate outlined in the Buffalo Billion 2 (BB2).
The driver, Tariq Nawaz, is an Uber Driver in NYC. Mr. Nawaz regularly commutes to NYC to work and back to Buffalo where his family resides. Often, he leaves his wife and three children for three to four weeks at a time. He and his family are excited about being able to work and live together again, “Buffalo deserves Uber [and] I’m so happy to be coming back to my family.”
