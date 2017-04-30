Construction Watch: One Seneca Tower

Work is underway at One Seneca Tower but is happening inside the building for now. Douglas Development’s extensive reuse plan is beginning with asbestos abatement and demolition within the complex’s annexes surrounding the tower.

The initial phase of redevelopment will include conversion of approximately 193,000 sq.ft. of office space into a mixture of apartments and retail space. The annex buildings will be converted into 183 apartments and retail space. There will be a new penthouse level with roof terraces added, a new retail building in the east plaza of the complex, and a retail space on the third floor of the tower. Douglas Development has also begun marketing office space in the tower.

Construction of the improvements is scheduled to start in October. Antunovich Associates is architect and Finley Design is associate architect on the project. R&P Oak Hill is general contractor.

Get Connected: Douglas Development, 202.638.6300