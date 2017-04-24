Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Print

Posted in:

Construction Watch: Lexington Co-op North Buffalo

11 Comments

It is anticipated that the Lexington Co-op Hertel location (1678 Hertel Ave) will open around mid-July 2017. That’s very exciting, considering that the Elmwood location has been such an invaluable food resource for so long. After long last, we can finally see the building coming to fruition. Phase 3 of the construction process started at the beginning of March.

Once open, the market will feature many of the wholesome conveniences that Elmwood Villagers have come to rely upon, and more. The new market will offer plenty of parking, bike racks, double the amount of retail space, more prepared foods and indoor seating. The indoor seating aspect is particularly exciting, considering that is something that the Elmwood location does not have (although there is a patio). The indoor seating will make it convenient for customers to pop in for some groceries, while fueling up on coffee and a wrap at the same time… year round!

The opening of the North Buffalo Lexington Co-op will surely amp up the Hertel renaissance which is currently underway. Now all the street needs is some additional facade improvements, and a street calming initiative. Hertel would become an instant walkable and bike-able mecca if bike lanes were added. Of course that is a loaded proposal, but just think about how nice Elmwood is with the slow moving traffic (Hertel should ditch its turning lanes). With bike lanes, and no turning lanes, the street would instantly become much more of a pedestrian, family-friendly area. It might be tough to wrap your head around the concept of no turning lanes, but on Elmwood it’s just the way that it’s always been, and traffic automatically adjusts to the changes. Drivers instinctively use side streets more, to anticipate where they are going, instead of using the major artery to get home. That leaves the shoppers and diners and gawkers to occupy most of the street. Bike lanes on Hertel would also connect to the new rails to trails that connects at Shoshone Park. Something to think about.

Tagged with: , , , , ,

Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Written by queenseyes

queenseyes

Newell Nussbaumer is 'queenseyes' - Eyes of the Queen City and Founder of Buffalo Rising. Co-founder Elmwood Avenue Festival of the Arts. Co-founder Powder Keg Festival that built the world's largest ice maze (Guinness Book of World Records). Instigator behind Emerald Beach at the Erie Basin Marina. Co-created Flurrious! winter festival. Co-creator of Rusty Chain Beer. Instigator behind Saturday Artisan Market (SAM) at Canalside. Founder of The Peddler retro and vintage market. Instigator behind Liberty Hound @ Canalside. Throws The Witches Ball at The Hotel @ The Lafayette, and the Madd Tiki Winter Luau. Other projects: Navigetter.

Contact Newell Nussbaumer | Newell@BuffaloRising.com

View All Articles by queenseyes
  • Alex

    Back in the day, there were no turn lanes on Hertel, and it was AWFUL.

    • Panam1901

      Agreed! I cringed when I read that part. Turning lanes have been a blessing for Hertel!

  • Johnny Pizza

    Please do not try to make Hertel like Elmwood. Hertel is so much better than Elmwood and we don’t need to take out turning lanes to be pedestrian friendly.

    • WNYer

      Agree – put a bike lane on Depew/Linden. Would be safer for bicyclists. Hertel needs the turning lane to prevent cars from using residential side streets as go-arounds.

      • Johnny Pizza

        That is the idea I would float. Put bike lanes on Depew/Linden and Tacoma so there are east-west routes to the north and south of Hertel and then put a bike rack on every corner that has a light (every other street for the most part).

    • Josh Robinson

      Perhaps not, but the way the lights are synched right now it is very difficult to cross the street mid-block (or even parallel park) because the stream of cars never seems to break. Perhaps the cycles should be adjusted to favor the side streets more, giving pedestrians more time to cross and making Hertel less of a high-speed thoroughfare.

      • Johnny Pizza

        Having lived in the busiest part of Hertel for foot traffic for 3 years I couldn’t disagree more and I’d ask for some examples. I have watched little old ladies with walkers cross from the parking lot at Walgreens to Kostas with no problem and drivers have always been (for the most part) respectful of people crossing there, where it is mid block. Same can be said for Norwalk where a lot of people cross without a light. I just crossed on Saturday morning at Norwalk at about 11:00 a.m. when people are out and about driving. I waited maybe 15 – 30 seconds to cross. On Friday the new Freddies donut bike shop sold out of 30 dozen donuts in like an hour at House of Jacob and those were sold to walking pedestrians. Every year they host two Hertel walks to support local businesses and there are more people than I’ve ever seen walking on Elmwood at those events.
        I’ve heard a dozen people including Newell say Hertel isn’t walkable but I look around and scratch my head because apparently the thousands and thousands of weekly pedestrians that walk up and down Hertel didn’t get whatever memo you and others have received. Young, old, walking, running, biking, people with strollers and dogs, the list goes on I’ve seen them enjoying a walk down Hertel as it currently stands.

        • Charles Roberts

          You are correct that people walk, run and enjoy Hertel as it is. But that doesn’t mean there isn’t room for improvement — all in the name of safety. Better-timed lights, bike lanes and the elmination of at least the right-hand turning lanes (more on-street parking?) would be a huge improvement. Bolder, more pronounced crosswalks would also help improve the safety of the thousands of pedestrians you reference. Hertel is great, but there’s always room for improvement.

        • Josh Robinson

          Norwalk is actually exactly the intersection I’m thinking of, I usually have a hard time crossing there because the intersections at Sterling and North Park never seem to be red at the same time so there is usually a flow of cars coming from either East or West. My experience is usually the afternoon or early evening on a Saturday, but yours may be different.

          I do think Hertel has more dining and attractions than any other part of the city, I just think the pedestrian (and cycling) experience has room for improvement. It’s a much wider street than Elmwood so crossings are always going to be a little dicey during peak hours.

  • MatthewK

    Its almost been an overnight turn around from commercial ghost town to moderate amounts of activity. (That’s just with the opening of deep south taco)
    Looking forward to this very much as its walking distance to the house! Great point about no outdoor seating…maybe steal a HANDFUL of spaces out of the 100 car lot for outdoor seating. The prep section at Wegmans does great..and has outdoor seating as well.
    Onward and upward..loving the pedestrians at Starin and Parkside..any word on a freaking Dash’s expansion or bank branch as well? Rumor mill is Dash’s HQ?

  • flancrest

    They need to remove parking from Hertel, at least east of Parkside. It’s already terrible when cars want to turn left into Dash’s, the coop will be significantly worse.