Construction Watch: Lexington Co-op North Buffalo

It is anticipated that the Lexington Co-op Hertel location (1678 Hertel Ave) will open around mid-July 2017. That’s very exciting, considering that the Elmwood location has been such an invaluable food resource for so long. After long last, we can finally see the building coming to fruition. Phase 3 of the construction process started at the beginning of March.

Once open, the market will feature many of the wholesome conveniences that Elmwood Villagers have come to rely upon, and more. The new market will offer plenty of parking, bike racks, double the amount of retail space, more prepared foods and indoor seating. The indoor seating aspect is particularly exciting, considering that is something that the Elmwood location does not have (although there is a patio). The indoor seating will make it convenient for customers to pop in for some groceries, while fueling up on coffee and a wrap at the same time… year round!

The opening of the North Buffalo Lexington Co-op will surely amp up the Hertel renaissance which is currently underway. Now all the street needs is some additional facade improvements, and a street calming initiative. Hertel would become an instant walkable and bike-able mecca if bike lanes were added. Of course that is a loaded proposal, but just think about how nice Elmwood is with the slow moving traffic (Hertel should ditch its turning lanes). With bike lanes, and no turning lanes, the street would instantly become much more of a pedestrian, family-friendly area. It might be tough to wrap your head around the concept of no turning lanes, but on Elmwood it’s just the way that it’s always been, and traffic automatically adjusts to the changes. Drivers instinctively use side streets more, to anticipate where they are going, instead of using the major artery to get home. That leaves the shoppers and diners and gawkers to occupy most of the street. Bike lanes on Hertel would also connect to the new rails to trails that connects at Shoshone Park. Something to think about.