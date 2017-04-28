Construction Watch: Blocks Come Off at Two Properties

Two long-cocooned buildings are transforming back to life. Both of the projects, one at the edge of downtown and the other along blooming upper Niagara Street, are being undertaken by Ellicott Development Company.
The former Seneca Plumbing & Heating Supply building at 192 Seneca Street is being converted into a mix of uses including over 9,000 sq.ft. of commercial space on the first and second floors and four market-rate apartments on the third floor. Ellicott Development purchased the property in April 2011. It is located across from the expanding Buffalo Transportation Pierce Auto Museum and kitty-corner to another Ellicott Development property, the former Buffalo Envelope plant.
Work is further along at 1050 Niagara Street. The former home of the Niagara Lithograph Company, is being converted into a mix of uses including over 45,000 sq.ft. of office space on the first and second floors and eight market-rate apartments at the basement level where the west elevation is above grade due to the steep topography at that end of the site providing views of the Niagara River, Peace Bridge, and Canada.
