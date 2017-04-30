Construction Watch: 500 Pearl Street

The largest project underway outside of the Medical Campus is Ellicott Development’s 500 Pearl Street. The 12-story complex fronts Pearl, Franklin and W. Tupper streets. Foundation work is ongoing at the site.

500 Pearl Street will contain 11,000 sq.ft. of retail and restaurant space, 380 parking spaces on the first six levels, 52,000 sq.ft. of office space on the seventh and eighth floor, 14 apartments, and a 110-room hotel.

The re-purposed Buffalo Christian Center will complement the uses in the new structure through use of the pool, fitness center, a large banquet facility and lounge and meeting spaces. Road Less Traveled Productions, which occupies the Forbes Theater inside the building, will remain.

