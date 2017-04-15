City Plans New Phase at Colvin Estates; Marrano Eyes Lots

So much for striking while the iron is hot. Four years after the last home in the first phase of Colvin Estates was sold, the City is bidding Phase Two infrastructure work. The eastward extension of Rachel Vincent Way will add 28 new lots to the existing 24-home development.
Twenty-four homes by Burke Builders were available in the project’s first phase and were sold in the $225,000 to $310,000+ range. One custom design has over 3,100 sq.ft. of living space. Sales for the Craftsman style homes, designed by Dean Sutton Architects, started in early 2012 and were handled by Hunt Real Estate’s Brian Szkatulski and Candace Koch.
Burke Builders owns six lots on the road extension and sources say Marrano Homes will buy the 22 other lots. It would mark a return to the city for the region’s largest single-family homebuilder. The company has built market-rate, affordable, and luxury homes including: infill homes in the Georgia/Prospect, Cottage/Maryland, and near East Side areas; new homes in the Walden Woods and Main LaSalle Place subdivisions; and, the pioneering Harbour Pointe condominiums in Waterfront Village.
Colvin Estates will contain approximately 127 lots at full build-out. The subdivision occupies former rail land connecting Starin and Colvin avenues between Taunton Place and St. Lawrence Avenue.
The 2014 City Capital Budget allocated $500,000 for the Phase Two infrastructure work. Bids are due April 26.