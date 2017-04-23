Central Terminal scores $250,000 in electrical upgrades

Let’s give a hand to Assemblywoman Crystal Peoples-Stokes for securing $250,000 in funding for the Central Terminal, to be dedicated to much needed electrical upgrades. The funding news came in right around the same time that the decision was made not to utilize the station for the new multi-modal Amtrak hub. While that news was heartbreaking for a lot of Central Terminal supporters, the tireless effort to restore the deco monolith continues to trudge forward.

Peoples-Stokes was a staunch supporter for the Central Terminal as the preferred site of the new Amtrak Station. Although not what she had hoped for, these latest funds, to be administered through DASNY (Dormitory Authority of the State of New York), speak to her commitment to the terminal in the short term and the long haul.

“The Central Terminal Restoration Corporation has done a remarkable job in preserving the Central Terminal, one of our last regional treasures left standing unused,” said Assemblymember Peoples-Stokes. “The Central Terminal is a community anchor, having just successfully hosted another Dyngus Day celebration, recently served as a location in the movie Marshall, and much more. The $250,000 will help restore critical functions at the Central Terminal, allowing great work to continue. I applaud the Central Terminal Restoration Corporation Board of Directors, corporate sponsors and community stakeholders on working together in restoring the Central Terminal.”

The long anticipated electrical upgrades go hand in hand with the recent roof restoration efforts that will allow the Central Terminal Restoration Corporation (CTRC) to move forward with the completion of a solar panel project. The electrical upgrades will also be instrumental when it comes time to restore the terminal’s dining room, elevator reactivation and improved security systems.

“We can’t thank Assemblywoman Crystal Peoples-Stokes for her commitment to the Central Terminal and her help in securing this much-needed funding,” said Jim Hycner, chair of the Central Terminal Restoration Corporation Board of Directors. “We would also like to recognize National Grid and Ferguson Electric for their continued support of our electrical projects and impact on the surrounding Broadway-Fillmore neighborhood.”

Photo: Buffalo Central Terminal – new light sconces donated by the retirees of the Local 71 Sheet Metal Workers Union