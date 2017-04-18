CanAm Now! How changes to NAFTA will impact the Buffalo Niagara Economy

Author: Dan Leonard
One of Buffalo Niagara’s greatest opportunities lies directly across the border in Southern Ontario. With a population of more than 9 million and a GDP of $400 Billion, the Greater Golden Horseshoe region, stretching from the border to Toronto, is a global economy, right in our backyard. The potential of a renegotiated North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) and evolving federal perspective on trade will have a tremendous impact on our ability to capitalize upon this opportunity.
On Wednesday, April 26, the Buffalo Niagara Partnership is welcoming Maryscott (Scotty) Greenwood to Niagara Falls for CanAm Now, a business event about NAFTA, how we can better utilize our border and what we can do to integrate with the booming economy in Southern Ontario.
Executive Director of the Canadian-American Business Council and the leader of Dentons’ Advocacy and Government Affairs Group in Washington, Scotty Greenwood is recognized as one of the “Top 100 People in Government & Politics” and “Top 100 Lobbyists who can Align Government with Politics.” Greenwood’s keynote address will give a candid assessment of the NAFTA, its anticipated renegotiation and the current climate in Washington for growing this important relationship.
Following Scotty Greenwood’s keynote address will be three panel discussions about the CanAm economy:
Track 1 – Goods – The art of importing and exporting
Track 2 – Business – Nuances of a cross-border deals and partnerships
Track 3 – People – Moving employees legally and efficiently across the border
This event is co-hosted by the Buffalo Niagara Partnership and two Canadian chambers, the Hamilton Chamber of Commerce and the Greater Niagara Chamber of Commerce. Attendees will receive a complementary listing in the brand new Cross Border Business Network online directory.
The afternoon will also feature a major announcement about cross-border business relationships that will help facilitate a more integrated economy.
Register to attend here: www.thepartnership.org/connect/events/2017-canam-now-27336974627