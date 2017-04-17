Did you ever stop to consider the architects that build Buffalo’s impressive bounty of architecturally significant buildings? Many of the buildings that I am referring to long lost, but many still remain. These architects that I am referring to, studied previously built buildings from around the world, and they did that by either visiting the buildings firsthand, or studying the edifices in books. Now, a number of the books that have been coveted by these same architects are on display at Buffalo’s Central Library.

Direct examples from the books that inspired particular Buffalo buildings are discussed in the exhibit, which will be on display through March 2018.

A new exhibit has opened up at the Central Library titled Building Buffalo: Buildings From Books, Books From Buildings. The exhibit features many of the books that architects and builders studied, to come up with the incredible buildings that they built. The collection on hand is considered an assemblage of some of the finest, rarest and exquisitely illustrated books, all of which detail architecture and landscape design from the late 15th through mid-20th Century.

This civic collection (assembled from the 1860s to the 1940s) is said to be one of the finest in the country. These books have been utilized as educational resources by Buffalo architects for generations. They have helped to inspire the built landscape as we know it today. Now, anyone who appreciates the history of Buffalo architecture, is welcome to come visit this fabulous new exhibit. Hopefully it will serve to inspire future architects, to follow similar paths, as the greats who helped to contribute to this city’s formidable built environment.

Building Buffalo was curated by three experts:

Local architectural historian Francis Kowsky

Vassar College art history professor Nicholas Adams

The Library’s Rare Book Curator Amy Pickard

A catalog documenting much of what is featured in the exhibit is available for sale. The catalogue is in memory of Theodore “Ted” Lownie (1936-2017) who was a staunch advocate for this city’s renowned architectural heritage.

The exhibit is free and open to the public.

Click here for more information.

The exhibit opening and reception is schedule to take place on Thursday, April 20, 2017, from 5pm to 7:30pm at the Central Library. If planning on attending, please RSVP at 716-858-8050 or by emailing conablea@buffalolib.org.