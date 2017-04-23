Buffalo State’s Whitworth Ferguson Planetarium present’s “Planets Beyond Our Solar System”

I am sure that we are all anticipating the opening of the brand new Buffalo State planetarium (lead image), scheduled to open in 2019. In the meantime, we must not forget that Buffalo State has a temporary planetarium that has been set up, to ensure that programming goes on uninterrupted.

Currently, the temporary Whitworth Ferguson Planetarium is in full swing, featuring the program “Planets Beyond Our Solar System”. A visit to the planetarium is a family-friendly adventure unlike any other in the city of Buffalo. This planetarium and it programming has been a staple of this city for years and years. Countless people have attended these fascinating shows that have piqued our imaginations, and opened our minds to the limitless possibilities presented by space.

Check out the listings below, to see the latest program offerings from The Whitworth Ferguson Planetarium:

The Whitworth Ferguson Planetarium will present the show “Spring Skies Over Western New York,” that explores the constellations, planets and other celestial objects visible in Western New York during April and May on May 6 at 6:00 p.m. in the temporary planetarium located in Buckham Hall, Room D102, on the Buffalo State campus. The program lasts approximately 50 minutes. Admission is $8 and $6 for children age 17 and younger and seniors age 65 and older. Reserving tickets ahead of time is recommended. Call (716) 878-5116 or visit www.fergusonplanetarium.net.

The Whitworth Ferguson Planetarium is presenting the show “Planets Beyond Our Solar System” on May 6 at 7:30 p.m. in the temporary planetarium located in Buckham Hall, Room D102, on the Buffalo State campus. The 50-minute show will give an update on discoveries of exoplanets — planets around other stars including the recent announcement about seven planets around the star Trappist-1 as well as results from the Kepler Space Telescope and others. This program also includes “Undiscovered Worlds: The Search Beyond Our Sun,” an immersive presentation showing what sophisticated telescopes and detection techniques are discovering about other solar systems. Admission is $8 and $6 for children age 17 and younger and seniors age 65 and older. Reserving tickets ahead of time is recommended. Call (716) 878-5116 or visit www.fergusonplanetarium.net.

Buffalo State – Buckham Hall

1300 Elmwood Ave., Buffalo NY 14222

