Buffalo Scholastic Rowing Club gets Underway

Work is underway on the Buffalo Scholastic Rowing Club’s (BSRA) Patrick Paladino Memorial Boathouse. Once complete, the five bay, two-storey boathouse that will accommodate 65 shells, with additional space for training, locker rooms and boat repair facilities.
Until this point, rowers have been housed inside a Quonset hut, which has served as a temporary home base for the athletes. The project is located on Ohio Street, in close proximity to a number of other recent developments including residential and restaurant draws (restaurant/s coming soon).
Along with an increase in the number of young rowers who will be using the facility, the new boathouse will also accommodate adults and adaptive (disabled) athletes. The boathouse will be another hub of activity along the Buffalo River, adding to the bustling nature of that section of the waterfront.
BSRA, 301 Ohio Street in the Old First Ward of Buffalo.
Chaintreuil | Jensen | Stark Architects, LLP