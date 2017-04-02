Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Print

Posted in:

Buffalo Scholastic Rowing Club gets Underway

2 Comments

Work is underway on the Buffalo Scholastic Rowing Club’s (BSRA) Patrick Paladino Memorial Boathouse. Once complete, the five bay, two-storey boathouse that will accommodate 65 shells, with additional space for training, locker rooms and boat repair facilities. 

Until this point, rowers have been housed inside a Quonset hut, which has served as a temporary home base for the athletes. The project is located on Ohio Street, in close proximity to a number of other recent developments including residential and restaurant draws (restaurant/s coming soon).

Along with an increase in the number of young rowers who will be using the facility, the new boathouse will also accommodate adults and adaptive (disabled) athletes. The boathouse will be another hub of activity along the Buffalo River, adding to the bustling nature of that section of the waterfront. 

BSRA, 301 Ohio Street in the Old First Ward of Buffalo.

Chaintreuil | Jensen | Stark Architects, LLP

Tagged with: , , , , ,

Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Written by Buffalo Rising

Buffalo Rising

Sometimes the authors at Buffalo Rising work on collaborative efforts in order to cover various events and stories. These posts can not be attributed to one single author, as it is a combined effort. Often times a formation of a post gets started by one writer and passed along to one or more writers before completion. At times there are author attributions at the end of one of these posts. Other times, “Buffalo Rising” is simply offered up as the creator of the article. In either case, the writing is original to Buffalo Rising.

View All Articles by Buffalo Rising
  • Mr. B

    This structure appears more utilitarian than the Fontana Boathouse on the West Side, but that’s a good thing as it needs to accommodate athletes of all ages and physical ability levels; the Fontana Boathouse, while beautiful, is, as is sometimes the case with Frank Lloyd Wright’s projects, not too practical: because of the narrow doors, rowers have to turn their shells on their sides to enter.

    Looks good, though. Nice addition to Ohio street.

    .

  • Yeah I drove by this last week and wondered what it was.
    https://uploads.disquscdn.com/images/e32f4bafea30e2bf594f78394795c641c8fa50b05e3e3fdd57e8a8833641fc27.jpg
    In other news, Buffalo River Landing seems to be losing that “rust” look that we saw a few weeks ago.