Buffalo Olmsted Parks Conservancy & Lockhouse Distillery Release “Sakura Gin”

Buffalo Olmsted Park Conservancy (BOPC) has teamed up with Lockhouse Distillery to release a cherry blossom infused gin. The cherry blossoms used in the spirit will be collected wholly from cherry trees throughout the Olmsted Park System (along with traditional gin botanicals). Now how cool is that?
BOPC and Lockhouse formulated Sakura Gin to coincide with the timing of the upcoming Cherry Blossom Festival, which will be held from April 29 to May 6.
The product recently won the Stewards’ Choice award at the American Distilling Institute’s 2017 Craft Spirits Judging on April 3rd.
As one would expect, the notes emanating from the limited-release gin are light, floral and partially sweet.
On the first day of the festival, BOPC and Lockhouse will recognize the forged relationship by planting a cherry tree in the Japanese Gardens (donated by Lockhouse). Samples of the spirit will be available that same day (Saturday, April 29) at the Buffalo History Museum, starting at noon. Then at 6pm, a launch party will be held at Lockhouse Distillery & Bar (41 Columbia Street location in Buffalo’s Historic Cobblestone District). The 750ml bottle retails for $35 and comes with a Lockhouse Sakura Gin folding paper hand fan (when purchased at the distillery).
For any bottle of Sakura Gin sold at either the distillery or any other retail outlet, Lockhouse will donate $1 to the BOPC.
“We are truly honored to have the opportunity to work with the historic and prolific Buffalo Olmsted Parks Conservancy,” said Cory Muscato, Lockhouse Partner & President of the New York State Distillers Guild. “It is the collaborative nature of projects such as these that truly set our industry and community apart. We’re excited to contribute even a small piece to the Olmsted Parks legacy.”