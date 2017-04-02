Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Buffalo Natural Spring Fest

It’s festival season. And what festival season would be complete without a body building competition? On April 8, the North American Natural Body Building Federation’s Buffalo Natural Spring Fest will be held at the Riviera Theatre – an event being promoted by Romer Mendez, CEO of Buffalo Fitness Expo.

The competition will see the crowing of the category International Pro Elite, featuring some of the top bodybuilders from the US and Canada. This show includes select judges to ensure the most accurate results, professional lighting, and theatrics that are so over the top that the tagline for the event is “Bodybuilding meets Broadway”.

Let’s go Buffalo… it’s time to “pump you up!” Come check out these featured all natural drug-free athletes on stage at The Riviera Theatre during Buffalo’s celebrated Buffalo Natural Spring Fest.

History will be made as a select few of these athletes will become professionals in Men and Women’s Bodybuilding, Men & Women’s Physique, Men’s Classic Physique, Figure & Bikini; in the most prestigious Professional Natural organization in the world, the International Pro Elite.

Buffalo Natural Spring Fest

Saturday, April 8 at 11 AM – 10 PM

Riviera Theatre and Performing Arts Center

67 Webster Street, North Tonawanda, New York 14120

