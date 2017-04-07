Buffalo Company selling franchise opportunities for Motoped

Buffalo company Stampede Capital Partners has undertaken a plan to sell franchise opportunities for one of its latest offerings – a Motoped rental operation. Stampede Capital Partners, doing business as RentMOTOPED Team, recently partnered up with a manufacturer in Kansas City, Missouri that builds Motoped (motorized bicycles). Unlike traditional moped shops (if there is such a thing), the idea behind this franchise is for the investor to operate a rental business out of a custom 20′ foot shipping container. When open for rentals, the container converts into a stylish rental kiosk, complete with a handsome awning.

It wasn’t that long ago that Buffalo was not a bike-friendly city. While we still have a ways to go, we have come a long way. Seeing that the city continues to blaze trails when it comes to bike lanes and paths, it could be the perfect time to introduce these new rides.

Ideal locations for this franchise include tourist-heavy locations, cities with adventurous residents, and areas with abundant room for on and off road trekking.

Just like the traditional bike kiosks that we see around town, maybe it’s time to offer up something that would tempt a different type of rider?

All five founders of this business are from the Buffalo area.

The Motoped is part bicycle and part motorbike. When the rider is in a bike lane, pedaling is the way to go. If that same rider is late for an appointment, all he or she has to do is flip a switch, and away the contraption goes (out of the bike lane). Due to the size of the engine, there is no need for a motorcycle license in NYS, although we would suggest wearing a helmet. There is an age limit of 16+. The Motoped is rented in hour increments. For those who have never operated a Motoped, there is a five minute instruction section provided by an employee (which does not have to be the franchisee). Each of the kiosks sells licensed Motoped branded gear such as tanks, shirts, hats and sunglasses. There is also a website that allows people to reserve the Motopeds – rentals are not yet available in Buffalo. The franchise offerings have just been set up. According to the RentMOTOPED Team, “a franchise is a at most $200,000, much of which can be financed.”

It would be great to see some of these contraptions cruising around Buffalo’s streets in the near future. According to the business partners, “We do not have a kiosk in Buffalo planned until early summer of 2018.”

That’s exciting news.

Motoped reminds you to always ‘Choose Your Adventure.’

Any inquiries involving this opportunity, the RentMOTOPED Team, or Stampede Capital Partners can email them at franchises@rentmotoped.com or by phone at (302) 404-MOTO(6686). Follow their Facebook Page and their Motoped Instagram account @motopeds.



Lead image: Cruzer – Hand-crafted brushed 304 stainless steel tank, billet aluminum and brass accents, genuine wood fenders, and a Brooks saddle wrapped in aged leather