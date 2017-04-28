Some of this city’s adventurous and determined designers have come up with a bold new idea for The Central Terminal. The idea that they are promoting is to convert the entire former train compound into an Artplex. For decades, this city has counted on the strength of its art scene to act as a sort of glue to hold things together. Now it’s time to elevate the art experience – to put Buffalo on the map for an international arts destination like no other.

Tan Ho, Marketing Director for asap/ adam sokol architecture practice pllc, has provided us with a look… a vision that we can look to in order to see the value of the concept, and what it would mean for Buffalo. The plan shows the massive Buffalo Central Artplex as a world renowned destination, grouping cultural institutions together, along with countless other creative measures. Think Artpark back in the day, when art was the driving component of the regional destination.

The premise behind the idea is to create a place where large scale works of art could be created and displayed. There would be artist residences, art oriented businesses, galleries, a great lawn, studios, a restaurant, an auditorium, lecture halls, a hotel, a museum, an art school, among other key draws. This is the type of project that would assumedly be of interest to the higher ed institutions. University at Buffalo should buy in and bring art related programs to site (from its outpost). This would be a place of global significance that would attract visiting artists from all over the world. It would also attract students and professors that clamor to create in these types of conducive atmospheres.

In order to accomplish the vision, a central spine (a modern building) would be constructed that would tie all of the other buildings together.

There are so many creative forces at work here. The group has even suggested that pullman train cars should be converted into hotel rooms, as we have seen in other cities.

Designers at asap/ adam sokol architecture practice pllc have included comparison graphs in its detailed PDF presentation. The group has looked at other art complexes throughout the world in order to showcase the dynamic nature of the proposal, and its impact on other cities. Artists are often times the pioneers that embark upon these types of ventures. They are the catalysts for change. Art is the common denominator that brings us all together. This is something that could be built upon for years. It’s a bold and beautiful vision for The Central Terminal, and one that we can all get behind.