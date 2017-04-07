Buffalo Can’t Keep Quiet Flashmob & Penzeys Cash Mob

On Saturday, April 8, the community is coming together at the Universal Unitarian Church garden to voice its support for liberty and human rights. Buffalo Resists and Stronger Together WNY will be leading the call to action titled “I Can’t Keep Quiet” (a reference to the song by music artist MILCK.

April 8 is ‘I Can’t Keep Quiet Day.’

The song was a hit at the Women’s March in Washington, when a group of people partook in a spontaneous flash mob. Since that time, the song has taken on a life of its own, being sung at rallies all across the country.

Now supporters of a free world will be gathering together to sing that same song, for the same purposes.

In defense of American ideals and in support human rights for all.

This event is intended to give a voice to the voiceless, by peacefully bringing awareness to the lives of the oppressed throughout the world. This rally is being conducted to show that injustice, hate, prejudice, fear and abuse will not be tolerated.

This nationwide event is scheduled just after the birthday of poet Maya Angelou, an inspiration to millions with her beautiful, eye-opening words.

Come sing a song of solidarity, along with others who want to make a positive impact on Buffalo, and on the world.

Buffalo Can’t Keep Quiet

Join Buffalo Resists and Stronger Together WNY, along with allies, friends and members of other community groups

A rally in support of the marginalized and flash mob performance of “I Can’t Keep Quiet”

Universal Unitarian Church garden, 695 Elmwood Ave, Buffalo, NY

Saturday, April 8, 2017

Event kicks off at 12:30PM

The flashmob will be held between 1pm and 1:15pm

Click here for all times

Cash Mob in Support of Penzeys

Saturday, April 8, 2017

Also, between 10:30am and 1:30pm, a Cash Mob will be held at Penzeys Spices – 783 Elmwood Avenue (sponsored by Stronger Together WNY -STWNY). The concept behind the cash mob is to spend your money locally, support the businesses in your neighborhood, keep that money circulating throughout WNY, familiarize yourself with the various shops, and boost the bottom line of a business that gives back to Buffalo. According to STWNY, “Penzeys has been a strong corporate supporter of progressive values in the wake of the election—let’s show them that we appreciate their voice!”

Visit Stronger Together WNY on Facebook for additional details.