Typically brunch is reserved for the mimosa and Bloody Mary lovers, but now there’s something out there for the beer aficionados as well. Twelve Gates Brewery has planned something very special for you, in the form of a Sunday Brunch ‘N’ Brews event.
The event is made possible thanks to the availability of a new local food truck called You Crack Me Up, which specializes in a wide variety of breakfast creations. Add some Jazz and Funk Music, provided by the band Gravy, and you’ve got yourself a brew lover’s brunch fit for a queen or a king. Featuring:
- $1 off Coffee Porter Pints
- A taste of Lockhouse Distillery’s Revolution Coffee Liquor
- Lawn games such as cornhole (weather permitting)
Brunch ‘N’ Brews
12 Gates Brewing Company
12 Gates Brewery Tap Room | 80 Earhart Road | Williamsville, NY 14221
April 23, 2017
12pm-4pm