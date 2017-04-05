Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Print

Posted in:

Brunch ‘N’ Brews @ 12 Gates Brewing Company

2 Comments

Typically brunch is reserved for the mimosa and Bloody Mary lovers, but now there’s something out there for the beer aficionados as well. Twelve Gates Brewery has planned something very special for you, in the form of a Sunday Brunch ‘N’ Brews  event.

The event is made possible thanks to the availability of a new local food truck called You Crack Me Up, which specializes in a wide variety of breakfast creations. Add some Jazz and Funk Music, provided by the band Gravy, and you’ve got yourself a brew lover’s brunch fit for a queen or a king. Featuring:

  • $1 off Coffee Porter Pints
  • A taste of Lockhouse Distillery’s Revolution Coffee Liquor
  • Lawn games such as cornhole (weather permitting)

Brunch ‘N’ Brews

12 Gates Brewing Company

12 Gates Brewery Tap Room | 80 Earhart Road | Williamsville, NY 14221

April 23, 2017

12pm-4pm

See menu

See Facebook event

Tagged with: , , , , , ,

Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Written by Buffalo Rising

Buffalo Rising

Sometimes the authors at Buffalo Rising work on collaborative efforts in order to cover various events and stories. These posts can not be attributed to one single author, as it is a combined effort. Often times a formation of a post gets started by one writer and passed along to one or more writers before completion. At times there are author attributions at the end of one of these posts. Other times, “Buffalo Rising” is simply offered up as the creator of the article. In either case, the writing is original to Buffalo Rising.

View All Articles by Buffalo Rising
  • OldFirstWard

    Beer with breakfast? Yuk.

    • JCCAP

      Maybe the beer IS breakfast.