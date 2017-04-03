Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Print

Posted in:

Bring Back the Royal Blue!

7 Comments

Ok, this is going to be short and sweet. Is there any reason why the Sabres should not have the best looking uniform in the league? Take a look at these concepts created by Chris Fortier. He has taken what are my favorite uniforms of all time and put the perfect finishing touches on them. Get rid of the current dark blue (looks more black than blue), grey pits and silver outline on logo and give the fans what we have wanted for a long, long time.

Let’s go back to the basics and not overthink what would work on the design-front. These sweaters are BEAUTIFUL, pure and simple. Now let’s get someone to make some noise in the design center. One Buffalo right? The Bills FINALLY nailed it and I only hope the Sabres will too.

Tagged with: , , , , , , ,

Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Written by John Nussbaumer

John Nussbaumer

I (Josh) grew up in Buffalo where I stayed until moving to Chicago for 13 years right after college. It is there that I worked for some of the top sports marketing companies in the country. After meeting my wife (a Chicago native), we decided to move back to Buffalo in 2002 and love every second of it.

Last year, I formed Bison Entertainment Group which provides client entertaining and incentives to companies all over the world. Whether it is tickets/suites, private housing at the Masters, Super Bowl, athlete/celebrity appearances, putting together national sales meetings or incentive trips, we cover it all!

View All Articles by John Nussbaumer
  • BeatHarvard

    These are incredible. I pray we don’t screw this up.

    • Josh Nussbaumer

      These are designs from someone outside the organization so unless these get in the right hands (and they like it), it’s probably not changing

      • Wally Balls

        So the point of this article is what?

  • Josh Nussbaumer

    Just add the shoulder patches and call it a day!

  • Mytwocents

    I’d like them to do the current jerseys in that lighter blue. No need to go all old school, just looks dated.

  • Sabres00

    The reason they were changed was because it looked better on TV, and I have to agree. I would like to see the team get rid of the gray armpits though.

  • mightyNiagara

    are the buffalo sabres in need of the 1983 ford mustang identity crisis?