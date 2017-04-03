Bring Back the Royal Blue!

Ok, this is going to be short and sweet. Is there any reason why the Sabres should not have the best looking uniform in the league? Take a look at these concepts created by Chris Fortier. He has taken what are my favorite uniforms of all time and put the perfect finishing touches on them. Get rid of the current dark blue (looks more black than blue), grey pits and silver outline on logo and give the fans what we have wanted for a long, long time.
Let’s go back to the basics and not overthink what would work on the design-front. These sweaters are BEAUTIFUL, pure and simple. Now let’s get someone to make some noise in the design center. One Buffalo right? The Bills FINALLY nailed it and I only hope the Sabres will too.