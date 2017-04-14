Bright Ideas: KegWorks

Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

One of Buffalo’s own has made some pretty sweet headlines. KegWorks, owned by David Rivers, has been featured on Nightly Business Report (NBR), which is produced by CNBC. Managing Editor Tyler Mathisen caught up with Rivers, who is seen tinkering around the entrepreneur’s own private bar inside a lavish dwelling in Downtown Buffalo. The interview revolves around how Rivers got his start in the barware industry, which is a fascinating tale.

Few people might remember that KegWorks initially opened as a small brick and mortar operation on Main Street in Downtown Buffalo. Today, KegWorks is solely online, selling to beer and bar fans all over the world.

Locally, rivers works with bar and restaurant owners to fine tune their draught systems, while fabricating miles and miles of bar foot rails on the side (who would have thought?). 

